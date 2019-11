👀 | ONE TO WATCH #12:



• 👤 David Easmon (14, #AjaxU15)

• 📍 Defender

• 🌟 Has a great season so far with U15! Scored and assisted, last Saturday!



• 🔢 10 Official Matches

• 🎯 2 Goals

• 🅰️ 1 Assist#Talent #AjaxYouth#TalentoftheWeek pic.twitter.com/H97PNPhkFN