🇲🇦 BREAKING:



Vahid Halilhodzic has called up 24 players for #AFCON2021 qualifiers against Mauritania and Burundi. Sofiane Boufal, Omar El Kaddouri and Youssef El Arabi return, while Selim Amallah and Yahya Jabrane could have their debut. pic.twitter.com/SitXho72Au