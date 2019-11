Ο Ράμος... έκλεψε το γρηγορότερο «χατ τρικ» από τον Ροντρίγκο

View this post on Instagram

18-year-old Rodrygo scores 2 goals in 3 minutes ⚽ Real Madrid awarded a penalty 6 minutes later 👀 Rodrygo has the opportunity to complete the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history 🙏 Sergio Ramos gets the ball, scores with a Panenka 🤷‍♂️ What a magnificent piece of sh*thousery. Animal 😅