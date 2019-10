Τι του 'πε! Ατακάρα Μουρίνιο για τη γκρίνια του Κλοπ (vid)

Jurgen Klopp complained that United have set up defensively every time they've played since he's been in at LFC.



Mourinho:"That's because he didn’t beat Man United at Old Trafford. He didn’t like the menu. He wanted meat and got fish.”



Classic Jose 🤣🤣🤣