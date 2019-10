Μια σπουδαία επίσκεψη από τον ΠΑΟΚ, «αγκαλιάζοντας» οικογένειες και παιδιά

U19 @PAOK_FC footballers visited an #IOMGreece facility in Edessa. They played a friendly match with beneficiaries, showed them how they exercise & offered sweets and gifts.

Special thanks to #PAOKAction & #PAOK FC



W/ #AMIF #DGHOME @EUHomeAffairs

➡️ https://t.co/IY4zouwY3z pic.twitter.com/YLEOam6AvP