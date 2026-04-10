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Νέο συμβόλαιο για Άρσεναλ και Αρτέτα

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Οι «Κανονιέρηδες» φαίνεται ότι έχουν βρει τον επόμενο... Αρσέν Βενγκέρ στο πρόσωπο του Ισπανού προπονητή που βρίσκεται στην τεχνική ηγεσία από το 2019 και θέλει να «στεριώσει».

Η Άρσεναλ και ο Μίκελ Αρτέτα είναι κοντά σε συμφωνία για νέο πολυετές συμβόλαιο. Ο Ισπανός προπονητής οδηγεί τον σύλλογο του Λονδίνου στο πολυπόθητο πρώτο πρωτάθλημα μετά το 2004 και διεκδικεί το «παρθενικό» Champions League στην ιστορία. 

Οι συζητήσεις εξελίσσονται θετικά σύμφωνα με το «BBC», με βασικά θέματα τον μισθό του, αλλά και το μπάτζετ των μεταγραφών. Επιπρόσθετα, εστιάζουν στην παραμονή των νεαρών «αστεριών», Μάιλς Λουίς-Σκέλι και Ίθαν Νουανέρι, ενώ στο... τραπέζι θα πέσει μια πιθανή επέκταση με τον αρχηγό, Μάρτιν Έντεγκααρντ που ετοιμάζεται για το Μουντιάλ. 

Νέο συμβόλαιο για Άρσεναλ και Αρτέτα