Νέο συμβόλαιο για Άρσεναλ και Αρτέτα

Η Άρσεναλ και ο Μίκελ Αρτέτα είναι κοντά σε συμφωνία για νέο πολυετές συμβόλαιο. Ο Ισπανός προπονητής οδηγεί τον σύλλογο του Λονδίνου στο πολυπόθητο πρώτο πρωτάθλημα μετά το 2004 και διεκδικεί το «παρθενικό» Champions League στην ιστορία.

Οι συζητήσεις εξελίσσονται θετικά σύμφωνα με το «BBC», με βασικά θέματα τον μισθό του, αλλά και το μπάτζετ των μεταγραφών. Επιπρόσθετα, εστιάζουν στην παραμονή των νεαρών «αστεριών», Μάιλς Λουίς-Σκέλι και Ίθαν Νουανέρι, ενώ στο... τραπέζι θα πέσει μια πιθανή επέκταση με τον αρχηγό, Μάρτιν Έντεγκααρντ που ετοιμάζεται για το Μουντιάλ.

Process to renew Mikel Arteta’s contract at Arsenal underway and to recommence in the summer. Early optimism over positive outcome. Plus - Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri futures in doubt amid a sharper focus on outgoings this summer. https://t.co/ZOzfpJXeVP

🗞️| Martin Ødegaard enters the final two years of his contract this summer, and that could raise questions over his future, but it is understood Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is minded to keep his captain. [@SamiMokbel_BBC] #afc pic.twitter.com/tgnYTfhwOW