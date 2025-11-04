MENU
Νέο «Golden Boy» ο Ντεζιρέ Ντουέ (pic)

Τη φετινή χρονιά δεν τον έχουμε απολαύσει, ούτε ο Λουίς Ενρίκε στην Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν λόγω τραυματισμού, όμως ο 20χρονος Γάλλος winger έλαμψε πέρυσι, κατακτώντας τα πάντα και συνεισφέροντας 16 γκολ και 16 ασίστ σε 61 αγώνες.

Ο Ντεζιρέ Ντουέ έγινε ο τρίτος Γάλλος που κερδίζει το βραβείο «Golden Boy» μετά τους Αντονί Μαρσιάλ (2015) και Κιλιάν Μπαπέ (2017) τα τελευταία 10 χρόνια:

