Νέο «Golden Boy» ο Ντεζιρέ Ντουέ (pic)

Ο Ντεζιρέ Ντουέ έγινε ο τρίτος Γάλλος που κερδίζει το βραβείο «Golden Boy» μετά τους Αντονί Μαρσιάλ (2015) και Κιλιάν Μπαπέ (2017) τα τελευταία 10 χρόνια:
🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Désiré Doué has won the Golden Boy award for 2025!👏💎🇫🇷— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 4, 2025
𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟱: Anthony Martial 🇫🇷
𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟲: Renato Sanches 🇵🇹
𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟳: Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷
𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟴: Matthjis de Ligt 🇳🇱
𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟵: Joao Félix 🇵🇹
𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬: Erling Haaland 🇳🇴
𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭: Pedri 🇪🇸
𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮:… pic.twitter.com/UdurlQQdpn
Désiré Doué is the youngest player to both score and assist in a UEFA Champions League final and the youngest player to score 2+ goals in a single Champions League final in the 21st century.— Squawka (@Squawka) November 4, 2025
Your 2025 Golden Boy award winner. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kdCo4I4q4g