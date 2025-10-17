MENU
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης 1’

Η Μίντλεσμπρο παρουσίασε το νέο της έμβλημα (pics)

Ποδόσφαιρο
ΟΜΑΔΕΣ
0
Σε μια ιστορική αλλαγή προχώρησε η Μίντλεσμπρο, παρουσιάζοντας το νέο της έμβλημα, που θα αρχίσει να το χρησιμοποιεί από την επόμενη σεζόν.

Την σεζόν 2026/2027 η Μίντλεσμπρο θα γιορτάσει την συμπλήρωση 150 χρόνων από την ίδρυσή της, με την αγγλική ομάδα να παρουσιάζει στους φιλάθλους της, το νέο έμβλημα του συλλόγου.

Το νέο έμβλημα είναι στρογγυλό, με το όνομα της ομάδας σε περίοπτη θέση, ενώ διατηρείται και το κλασικό λιοντάρι, σήμα κατατεθέν του συλλόγου και θα χρησιμοποιηθεί από την επόμενη σεζόν.
 

Η Μίντλεσμπρο παρουσίασε το νέο της έμβλημα (pics)