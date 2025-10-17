Η Μίντλεσμπρο παρουσίασε το νέο της έμβλημα (pics)

Την σεζόν 2026/2027 η Μίντλεσμπρο θα γιορτάσει την συμπλήρωση 150 χρόνων από την ίδρυσή της, με την αγγλική ομάδα να παρουσιάζει στους φιλάθλους της, το νέο έμβλημα του συλλόγου.

Το νέο έμβλημα είναι στρογγυλό, με το όνομα της ομάδας σε περίοπτη θέση, ενώ διατηρείται και το κλασικό λιοντάρι, σήμα κατατεθέν του συλλόγου και θα χρησιμοποιηθεί από την επόμενη σεζόν.



In addition to our new permanent crest, an anniversary version will be used throughout the 2026/27 season, including on Boro’s kits.



The anniversary version features a 150-year signifier inspired by the Ayresome Park gates.