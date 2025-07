«Σε συζητήσεις με τον Ολυμπιακό για τον Πιρόλα η Σάντερλαντ» (pic)

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨



🇮🇹 Sunderland have opened talks with Olympiacos for Italy U21 defender Lorenzo Pirola.



🐈‍⬛ The Black Cats believe they can strike a deal with the Greek champions for €20miilion plus add-ons.



Read more 👇👇👇 #SAFC #Pirola #PL https://t.co/zC39bQxhvX