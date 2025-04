Το top-10 της αγωνιστικής με τίτλους, ανατροπές, γκολάρες και χατ-τρικ!

Christos Tzolis - last 3 games:



23/03: ⚽️goal against Scotland in the UEFA Nations League



30/03: ⚽️goal against Anderlecht in the Jupiler Pro League



06/04: ⚽️🅰️goal & assist against Antwerp in the Jupiler Pro League



Amazing time for the 23-year-old Club Brugge winger! 🔵⚫️🇬🇷