MENU
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης 1’

Επική άνοδος με γκολ στο 122' για τη Μάλαγα (vid)

Ποδόσφαιρο
ΟΜΑΔΕΣ
0
Η Μάλαγα εξασφάλισε με επικό τρόπο την άνοδό της στη Segunda Division επί της Ταραχόνα.

Με τον πιο επικό τρόπο η Μάλαγα βρίσκεται ξανά στη Segunda Division. Η ομάδα της Ανδαλουσίας έφτασε μία ανάσα από την ψυχοφθόρο διαδικασία των πέναλτι, όμως στο 122' ο Αντονίτο... λύτρωσε τους φιλοξενούμενους για την άνοδο στη δεύτερη κατηγορία της Ισπανίας, αφού έγραψε το 2-2 κόντρα στην Ταραχόνα.

Επική άνοδος με γκολ στο 122' για τη Μάλαγα (vid)