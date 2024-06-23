Επική άνοδος με γκολ στο 122' για τη Μάλαγα (vid)

Με τον πιο επικό τρόπο η Μάλαγα βρίσκεται ξανά στη Segunda Division. Η ομάδα της Ανδαλουσίας έφτασε μία ανάσα από την ψυχοφθόρο διαδικασία των πέναλτι, όμως στο 122' ο Αντονίτο... λύτρωσε τους φιλοξενούμενους για την άνοδο στη δεύτερη κατηγορία της Ισπανίας, αφού έγραψε το 2-2 κόντρα στην Ταραχόνα.

🚨🇪🇸 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Malaga have been PROMOTED! Next season, they will play in the 2nd tier of Spanish football. They did it in spectacular fashion too, a 120+1' goal to make it 4-3 on aggregate. This is the beautiful game. 💙✨ pic.twitter.com/B0k7JgDZpl

🇪🇸😍 This is the emotion of Malaga fans after their team got promoted to the second tier of Spanish football...



In 2012/13 they got to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and was doing well in La Liga.



Loyal fans through thick and thin. 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/C15QcVZZFe