Euro 2024: Video από τη στιγμή του πανικού στο Αμβούργο – Αστυνομικοί πυροβόλησαν άνδρα με τσεκούρι

Tρόμος στο κέντρο του Αμβούργου, λίγο πριν τη σέντρα του αγώνα για τον Δ’ όμιλο του Ευρωπαϊκού Πρωταθλήματος.

Η Αστυνομία εντόπισε ύποπτο άντρα, ο οποίος άρχισε να φωνάζει και να απειλεί τους φίλους της Ολλανδίας που κατευθύνονταν προς το γήπεδο.

Ο άντρας είχε στην κατοχή του έναν μικρό γκασμά κι έναν εμπρηστικό μηχανισμό, με αποτέλεσμα η Αστυνομία να χρειαστεί να τον πυροβολήσει για να τον ακινητοποιήσει.

Δείτε video με τους πυροβολισμούς των αστυνομικών προς τον άνδρα:

16.06.2024 EURO 2024

Police have shot down a man armed with an axe at the Reeperbahn in Hamburg🇩🇪 near Netherlands🇳🇱 fans (12:30)https://t.co/xhkerIV5On pic.twitter.com/6GwOthEQra — Hooligans.cz Official (@hooliganscz1999) June 16, 2024

