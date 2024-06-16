MENU
Euro 2024: Video από τη στιγμή του πανικού στο Αμβούργο – Αστυνομικοί πυροβόλησαν άνδρα με τσεκούρι

Tρόμος στο κέντρο του Αμβούργου, λίγο πριν τη σέντρα του αγώνα για τον Δ’ όμιλο του Ευρωπαϊκού Πρωταθλήματος.

Η Αστυνομία εντόπισε ύποπτο άντρα, ο οποίος άρχισε να φωνάζει και να απειλεί τους φίλους της Ολλανδίας που κατευθύνονταν προς το γήπεδο.

Ο άντρας είχε στην κατοχή του έναν μικρό γκασμά κι έναν εμπρηστικό μηχανισμό, με αποτέλεσμα η Αστυνομία να χρειαστεί να τον πυροβολήσει για να τον ακινητοποιήσει.

Δείτε video με τους πυροβολισμούς των αστυνομικών προς τον άνδρα:

 

Πηγή: newsbomb.gr
