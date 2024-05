Άλλο ένα «διαμάντι» σε τιμή ευκαιρίας για την Ντόρτμουντ (pic,vid)

🚨🟡⚫️ Borussia Dortmund sign 16 year old Ecuadorian talent Justin Lerma.



Lerma will join in 2026, as soon as he turns 18 — deal sealed. 🇪🇨



BVB director Kehl: “He is one of the best South American talents of his generation, we are excited to have him at Borussia Dortmund”. pic.twitter.com/5oCHdv51Ug