H UEFA θα τηρεί ενός λεπτού σιγή σε όλα τα ματς έως τις 21 Σεπτεμβρίου για τα θύματα στο Μαρόκο

Η Ευρωπαϊκή Ομοσπονδία, αποφάσισε να τιμήσει την μνήμη των θυμάτων και ανακοίνωσε πως σε όλα τα παιχνίδια από τις 11/9 έως τις 21/09 θα τηρηθεί ενός λεπτού σιγή πριν την έναρξη.

Έτσι στην αναμέτρηση της Εθνικής Ελλάδος με το Γιβραλτάρ, αλλά και τα ματς των Παναθηναϊκού, ΑΕΚ, Ολυμπιακού και ΠΑΟΚ σε Europa και Conference League, θα τηρηθεί ενός λεπτού σιγή.

UEFA will be holding a moment of silence at all upcoming national team and club competition matches as of tomorrow and until 21 September, in memory of the victims of the tragic earthquake in Morocco.



The thoughts of European football are with the people of Morocco in these…