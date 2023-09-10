MENU
H UEFA θα τηρεί ενός λεπτού σιγή σε όλα τα ματς έως τις 21 Σεπτεμβρίου για τα θύματα στο Μαρόκο

Η UEFA με ανάρτηση της στα Social Media ανακοίνωσε πως σε όλα τα παιχνίδια μέχρι τις 21 Σεπτεμβρίου θα τηρηθεί ενός λεπτού σιγή για τα θύματα του σεισμού στο Μαρόκο.

Η Ευρωπαϊκή Ομοσπονδία, αποφάσισε να τιμήσει την μνήμη των θυμάτων και ανακοίνωσε πως σε όλα τα παιχνίδια από τις 11/9 έως τις 21/09 θα τηρηθεί ενός λεπτού σιγή πριν την έναρξη.

Έτσι στην αναμέτρηση της Εθνικής Ελλάδος με το Γιβραλτάρ, αλλά και τα ματς των Παναθηναϊκού, ΑΕΚ, Ολυμπιακού και ΠΑΟΚ σε Europa και Conference League, θα τηρηθεί ενός λεπτού σιγή.

