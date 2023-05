Υπογράφει στην Άιντραχτ Φρανκφούρτης μεγάλο ταλέντο της Σουηδίας

Swedish top talent Hugo Larsson is set to join Eintracht Frankfurt on permanent deal from Malmö, here we go! 🚨🔴🇸🇪 #transfers



Agreement done for 2004-born gem, w/@DKristoffersson.



Understand it’s signed, medical done. Eintracht will pay €11.5m fee, Swedish league record sale. pic.twitter.com/UK5RGfybXn