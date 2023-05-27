MENU
Τρέλα στο Ντόρτμουντ! Όλοι στους δρόμους για τη... σαλατιέρα (vids)

Όλοι είναι στους δρόμους στο Ντόρτμουντ περιμένοντας να πανηγυρίσουν σε λίγες ώρες τον τίτλο στη Μπούντεσλιγκα.

Αν νικήσει τη Μάιντς σε λίγη ώρα η Ντόρτμουντ στέφεται πρωταθλήτρια Γερμανίας για τη φετινή σεζόν... εκθρονίζοντας την Μπάγερν. 

Όπως είναι λογικό, στην πόλη της Βεστφαλίας επικρατεί... τρέλα καθώς όλοι περιμένουν να γιορτάσουν τον τίτλο. 

Εννοείται πως το σύνθημα έδωσαν οι οπαδοί που κατευθύνονται στο γήπεδο για το παιχνίδι με τη Μάιντς. 

