Τρέλα στο Ντόρτμουντ! Όλοι στους δρόμους για τη... σαλατιέρα (vids)

Όλοι είναι στους δρόμους στο Ντόρτμουντ περιμένοντας να πανηγυρίσουν σε λίγες ώρες τον τίτλο στη Μπούντεσλιγκα.

Αν νικήσει τη Μάιντς σε λίγη ώρα η Ντόρτμουντ στέφεται πρωταθλήτρια Γερμανίας για τη φετινή σεζόν... εκθρονίζοντας την Μπάγερν.

Όπως είναι λογικό, στην πόλη της Βεστφαλίας επικρατεί... τρέλα καθώς όλοι περιμένουν να γιορτάσουν τον τίτλο.

Εννοείται πως το σύνθημα έδωσαν οι οπαδοί που κατευθύνονται στο γήπεδο για το παιχνίδι με τη Μάιντς.

Do you feel the excitement in Dortmund? This video circulating on WhatsApp. BVB fans already queueing for the bar outside the stadium. It wasn’t even 9am when this was taken. pic.twitter.com/DVVqL5dKvf — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) May 27, 2023

Unbelievable passion in Dortmund’s city and in front of the stadium. First #BVB supporters gathered already in the morning 7.00 a.m. ❤️‍🔥 What a incredible title race in the #Bundesliga between @BVB and @FCBayern #BVBM05 #KOEFCB (Source: DFL) pic.twitter.com/7XX17pZa18 — Ivo Hrstic (@HrsticIvo) May 27, 2023