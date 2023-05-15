«Ντου» των οπαδών της Εσπανιόλ στους παίκτες της Μπαρτσελόνα! (vid)

Horrible 🥶 Momento exacto en el que los futbolistas del Barça tienen que huir del césped del estadio por la invasión de unos ultras con intención de enfrentarse a los jugadores. pic.twitter.com/v8mmHxaxin— MARCA (@marca) May 14, 2023
Aficionados del Espanyol saltando al campo, yendo a agredir a los jugadores del Barça por celebrar el título de Liga, además de estar todo el partido insultando y lanzando objetos, son escoria.pic.twitter.com/QE01HzxgBZ— Zona Blaugrana (@Zona_Blaugrana) May 14, 2023
Español fans attacking the security after their match against Barcelona
This is mad. An absolute disgrace. Espanyol fans invading the pitch trying to assault Barça players & staff celebrating their league title. Footage is shocking.@TheAthleticFC pic.twitter.com/1B3THBlq0B— Pol Ballús (@polballus) May 14, 2023
Barcelona players in the tunnel after Espanyol fans rushed the pitch. pic.twitter.com/i4GcM6JwSq— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 14, 2023