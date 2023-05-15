MENU
«Ντου» των οπαδών της Εσπανιόλ στους παίκτες της Μπαρτσελόνα! (vid)

Σκηνές ντροπής στο γήπεδο της Εσπανιόλ, όταν οπαδοί των γηπεδούχων εισέβαλαν στον αγωνιστικό χώρο και πήραν στο κυνήγι τους παίκτες της Μπαρτσελόνα, οι οποίοι γιόρταζαν την κατάκτηση του πρωταθλήματος!
Español fans attacking the security after their match against Barcelona
by u/iwillsoccerballs in soccer
