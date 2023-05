Luka Modrić will sign new deal very, very soon — it’s imminent as documents are now ready for the agreement valid until June 2024. ✍🏻⚪️✨🇭🇷 #RealMadrid



Toni Kroos has already signed the new contract valid for one more year; Modrić will do the same in the next days. pic.twitter.com/o6m7pMrwP5