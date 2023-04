News #Gallagher: He’s on the list of #BVB confirmed. They are monitoring his situation. But nothing advanced at this stage. No concrete talks. His future at Chelsea is open. Understand he could really leave Chelsea in summer. Valuation of around €50m. #CFC @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/58wiL4kqRs