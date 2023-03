Μacron: «Με τον ΠΑΟΚ στα 100 χρόνια του»

PAOK FC will continue to wear the Macron Hero on their shirts until 2027; this means that not only will we be celebrating together ten years of partnership, but also the club’s centenary!



Read more: https://t.co/3ABJHjyjRE#WorkHardPlayHarder #BecomeYourOwnHero @PAOK_FC pic.twitter.com/rSAnskcIg4