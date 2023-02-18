Χρόνια πολλά... μικρέ Βούδα! (vids)

Happy birthday to one of the greatest footballers of all time, an icon of the game and one of the reasons we all fell in love with Serie A in the 90s. The one and only Roberto Baggio. Auguri! pic.twitter.com/3yKP4i2En6— Italian Football News 🇮🇹 (@footitalia1) February 17, 2023
🎂 Happy Birthday to Roberto Baggio 🎉— Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Azzurri_En) February 18, 2023
🇮🇹 56 appearances and 27 goals for the #Azzurri
✨ Italian Football #HallofFame
⚽️ Ballon d'Or 1993#Azzurri #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/O3bBS29CSF
5⃣6⃣ - Happy Birthday, Roberto Baggio! 🎂🥳🎁🇮🇹— UEFA.com DE (@UEFAcom_de) February 18, 2023
🔙 in 1998: 🌪️😎 #Baggio ⚽️🎯🙌#UCL | @Inter | @Inter_en | @Inter_jp | @Inter_br | @Inter_es pic.twitter.com/uFUHEdvtni
Roberto Baggio, simply the best. 🔥💫pic.twitter.com/phTN8C1qEn— Max Statman (@emaxstatman) February 18, 2023
Happy Birthday Roberto Baggio ⚪️⚫️pic.twitter.com/IePQcMAN46— JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) February 18, 2023