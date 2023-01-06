Ο ποδοσφαιρικός κόσμος αποχαιρετά τον Βιάλι: «Χάσαμε ακόμα έναν θρύλο...» (pics)

O ποδοσφαιρικός κόσμος και τα Μέσα σε όλο τον κόσμο αποχαιρετούν τον Τζιανλούκα Βιάλι, που έφυγε από την ζωή το πρωί της Παρασκευής (6/1).

Ο σπουδαίος Βιάλι έχασε την μάχη με τον καρκίνο και έφυγε από την ζωή σε ηλικία 58 ετών. Η είδηση έφερε θλίψη σε όλο τον ποδοσφαιρικό κόσμο και ήδη τα social media γέμισαν με μηνύματα για τον Ιταλό, τόσο από φιλάθλους, όσο και από Μέσα.

Δείτε εδώ μερικά χαρακτηριστικά posts (το κείμενο θα ανανεώνεται):

Italian legend Gianluca Vialli has sadly passed away at the age of 58, after his brave battle with cancer.



A kind guy, a fantastic striker, a real man appreciated by everyone in football and outside sports world.



Thoughts go out to his family.



RIP, Gianluca 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/I0CcqWNzaM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2023

Italian legend Gianluca Vialli has passed away after a long fight with cancer 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/NYSbJOEzlw — 433 (@433) January 6, 2023

Gianluca Vialli, the former Italy and Chelsea striker, has died aged 58 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. pic.twitter.com/d1yq69hhH3 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 6, 2023

Chelsea hero Gianluca Vialli has sadly died at the age of 58, after his brave battle with cancer.



We’ve lost another legend of the game, our thoughts go out to his friends and family 🌹 pic.twitter.com/Yg9ztUO2a9 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 6, 2023

Former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy international Gianluca Vialli has died at the age of 58 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.



RIP pic.twitter.com/VVdvZV5eKW — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) January 6, 2023

Former Chelsea striker and manager Gianluca Vialli has died at the age 58. — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 6, 2023

All’età di 58 anni ci lascia una delle leggende del calcio, Gianluca Vialli 😔



Ora riposa in pace ❤️#SerieA | #Vialli pic.twitter.com/s1361dYEZ1 — Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) January 6, 2023