Χρόνος ανάγνωσης 1’

Ο ποδοσφαιρικός κόσμος αποχαιρετά τον Βιάλι: «Χάσαμε ακόμα έναν θρύλο...» (pics)

Ποδόσφαιρο
0
O ποδοσφαιρικός κόσμος και τα Μέσα σε όλο τον κόσμο αποχαιρετούν τον Τζιανλούκα Βιάλι, που έφυγε από την ζωή το πρωί της Παρασκευής (6/1).

Ο σπουδαίος Βιάλι έχασε την μάχη με τον καρκίνο και έφυγε από την ζωή σε ηλικία 58 ετών. Η είδηση έφερε θλίψη σε όλο τον ποδοσφαιρικό κόσμο και ήδη τα social media γέμισαν με μηνύματα για τον Ιταλό, τόσο από φιλάθλους, όσο και από Μέσα.

Δείτε εδώ μερικά χαρακτηριστικά posts (το κείμενο θα ανανεώνεται):

