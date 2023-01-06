Ο ποδοσφαιρικός κόσμος αποχαιρετά τον Βιάλι: «Χάσαμε ακόμα έναν θρύλο...» (pics)

Ο σπουδαίος Βιάλι έχασε την μάχη με τον καρκίνο και έφυγε από την ζωή σε ηλικία 58 ετών. Η είδηση έφερε θλίψη σε όλο τον ποδοσφαιρικό κόσμο και ήδη τα social media γέμισαν με μηνύματα για τον Ιταλό, τόσο από φιλάθλους, όσο και από Μέσα.
Δείτε εδώ μερικά χαρακτηριστικά posts (το κείμενο θα ανανεώνεται):
Italian legend Gianluca Vialli has sadly passed away at the age of 58, after his brave battle with cancer.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2023
A kind guy, a fantastic striker, a real man appreciated by everyone in football and outside sports world.
Thoughts go out to his family.
RIP, Gianluca 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/I0CcqWNzaM
Italian legend Gianluca Vialli has passed away after a long fight with cancer 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/NYSbJOEzlw— 433 (@433) January 6, 2023
Gianluca Vialli, the former Italy and Chelsea striker, has died aged 58 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. pic.twitter.com/d1yq69hhH3— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 6, 2023
Chelsea hero Gianluca Vialli has sadly died at the age of 58, after his brave battle with cancer.— SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 6, 2023
We’ve lost another legend of the game, our thoughts go out to his friends and family 🌹 pic.twitter.com/Yg9ztUO2a9
Former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy international Gianluca Vialli has died at the age of 58 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.— FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) January 6, 2023
RIP pic.twitter.com/VVdvZV5eKW
Former Chelsea striker and manager Gianluca Vialli has died at the age 58.— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 6, 2023
All’età di 58 anni ci lascia una delle leggende del calcio, Gianluca Vialli 😔— Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) January 6, 2023
Ora riposa in pace ❤️#SerieA | #Vialli pic.twitter.com/s1361dYEZ1
Heartbreaking news.— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 6, 2023
Rest in peace, Gianluca Vialli ❤️️https://t.co/pFEZAEN4tG pic.twitter.com/HMzefoP031
You’ll be missed by so many. A legend to us and to all of football.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 6, 2023
Rest in peace, Gianluca Vialli. 💙 pic.twitter.com/mNJPDkCSYO