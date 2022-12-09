MENU
Όλη η Κροατία στους δρόμους για να γιορτάσει την πρόκριση! (vid)

Έξαλλοι πανηγυρισμοί σε όλη την Κροατία, που θα ξενυχτήσει σήμερα, γιορτάζοντας την πρόκριση επί της Βραζιλίας και την τρίτη παρουσία της χώρας στα ημιτελικά ενός Μουντιάλ από το 1998.
