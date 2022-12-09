Όλη η Κροατία στους δρόμους για να γιορτάσει την πρόκριση! (vid)

Croatian fans celebrating in Zagreb after Croatia's win over Brazil. #CROBRA #Qatar2022 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/yBW0hTxkCQ— Chad Baker (@ChadBlue83) December 9, 2022
SCENES— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022
Croatia fans absolutely lost it after clinching a spot in the semifinals 🎉🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/u0anRp6Of3
🇭🇷👏👏👏 HUGE congratulations to Croatia for their heroic performance today! I was in Zagreb on the day Croatia played France in the 2018 World Cup final and it was MASSIVE pic.twitter.com/4OVi49l73G— Metodi_Shumanov (@shumanskoo) December 9, 2022