Όλη η Κροατία στους δρόμους για να γιορτάσει την πρόκριση! (vid)

SCENES Croatia fans absolutely lost it after clinching a spot in the semifinals 🎉🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/u0anRp6Of3

🇭🇷👏👏👏 HUGE congratulations to Croatia for their heroic performance today! I was in Zagreb on the day Croatia played France in the 2018 World Cup final and it was MASSIVE pic.twitter.com/4OVi49l73G