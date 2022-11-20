MENU
Ήθελαν να προλάβουν... τον Ηλεκτρικό: Άδειασε το γήπεδο στο ημίχρονο του Κατάρ - Εκουαδόρ (pics)

Άδειασε στο ημίχρονο το γήπεδο, όπου διεξήχθη η πρεμιέρα του Μουντιάλ 2022 ανάμεσα στο Κατάρ και το Εκουαδόρ.

Το 2-0 που διαμορφώθηκε στο 31' σε συνδυασμό με την εικόνα του Κατάρ μέσα στο γήπεδο, απογοήτευσε τους φίλους των οικοδεσποτών που άδειασαν τις εξέδρες πριν το ημίχρονο.

Δείτε τις φωτογραφίες:

