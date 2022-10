🌍 - The only remaining clubs to have a 100% winning record in the top 25 European leagues this season (based on latest UEFA ranking) are Panathinaikos🇬🇷 and SC Dnipro-1🇺🇦.



❌ Real Madrid🇪🇸 (1-1 vs Osasuna)

❌ FC Antwerp🇧🇪 (2-1 vs Kortrijk)#RealMadrid #LaLiga