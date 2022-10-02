MENU
Τι κάνει ο Χάαλαντ! Πάρτι της Σίτι κόντρα στη Γιουνάιτεντ, 4-0 στο ημίχρονο (vids)

Καταιγιστική είναι η Μάντσεστερ Σίτι κόντρα στην συμπολίτισσά της Γιουνάιτεντ, έχοντας πετύχει τέσσερα τέρματα στο ημίχρονο, με τους Έρλινγκ Χάαλαντ και Φιλ Φόντεν να είναι οι πρωταγωνιστές για τους «πολίτες».

Οι «πολίτες» πετάνε... φωτιές κόντρα στη Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ στο ντέρμπι της πόλης για την 8η αγωνιστική της Premier League. Η Μάντσεστερ Σίτι κερδίζει στο ημίχρονο 4-0 με τους Χάαλαντ και Φόντεν να έχουν πετύχει δύο γκολ ο καθένας.

Δείτε τα γκολ των «πολιτών»:

