Ποιά UEFA; H Ρέιντζερς θα τιμήσει την βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ!

Η UEFA είπε «όχι» στην προοπτική του εθνικού ύμνου της Αγγλίας πριν τις αναμετρήσεις του Champions League, όμως η Ρέιντζερς αποφάσισε να τιμήσει τη μνήμη της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ.

Οι αγγλικές ομάδες ήθελαν να τιμήσουν τη μνήμη της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ Β', με τον ύμνο της Αγγλίας αντί τον ύμνο του Champions League. 

Ωστόσο η UEFA έριξε... άκυρο στο αίτημα των ομάδων. Όμως η Ρέιντζερς αποφάσισε να παρακούσει την UEFA και όπως ενημέρωσε, θα τιμήσει τη μνήμη της βασίλισσας πριν την έναρξη του αγώνα με τη Νάπολι.

