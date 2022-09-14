Ποιά UEFA; H Ρέιντζερς θα τιμήσει την βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ!

Οι αγγλικές ομάδες ήθελαν να τιμήσουν τη μνήμη της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ Β', με τον ύμνο της Αγγλίας αντί τον ύμνο του Champions League.

Ωστόσο η UEFA έριξε... άκυρο στο αίτημα των ομάδων. Όμως η Ρέιντζερς αποφάσισε να παρακούσει την UEFA και όπως ενημέρωσε, θα τιμήσει τη μνήμη της βασίλισσας πριν την έναρξη του αγώνα με τη Νάπολι.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be honoured this evening at Ibrox with a minute’s silence, a display created by the Union Bears, and a rendition of the Nation Anthem.



If you are attending tonight’s match, we encourage all supporters to be in their seat for 19:50.