Η Premier League επιστρέφει, αναβολή σε τρία παιχνίδια

Ποδόσφαιρο
Μία βδομάδα μετά το θάνατο της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ η Premier League επιστρέφει στην αγωνιστική δράση.

Η Premier League επιστρέφει. Όπως ανακοινώθηκε επίσημα η Premier League θα επιστρέψει κανονικά το Σαββατοκύριακο, ωστόσο τρία παιχνίδια από τα επτά έχουν αναβληθεί λόγω της κηδείας της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ την Δευτέρα.

Μπράιτον - Κρίσταλ Πάλας, Γιουνάιτεντ - Λιντς και το μεγάλο ντέρμπι Τσέλσι - Λίβερπουλ είναι τα παιχνίδια που αναβλήθηκαν.

