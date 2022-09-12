Η Premier League επιστρέφει, αναβολή σε τρία παιχνίδια

Η Premier League επιστρέφει. Όπως ανακοινώθηκε επίσημα η Premier League θα επιστρέψει κανονικά το Σαββατοκύριακο, ωστόσο τρία παιχνίδια από τα επτά έχουν αναβληθεί λόγω της κηδείας της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ την Δευτέρα.

Μπράιτον - Κρίσταλ Πάλας, Γιουνάιτεντ - Λιντς και το μεγάλο ντέρμπι Τσέλσι - Λίβερπουλ είναι τα παιχνίδια που αναβλήθηκαν.

The #PL will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



Seven of the 10 Matchweek 8 fixtures will be played, with three postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral.