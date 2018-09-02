Don't you dare threatening or blackmailing us, this is not Far West...

© SPORTSDNA 2018
«Ένδειξη αδυναμίας οι απειλές» λέει ο Κύπριος υπουργός Εξωτερικών για τις δηλώσεις Τσαβούσογλου
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
2 λεπτά πριν
Φιλική ήττα από την Γιοβεντούτ για Μπαρτσελόνα
EUROLEAGUE
9 λεπτά πριν
Ανακοίνωσε Μπεν Αρφά η Ρεν (vid)
LIGUE 1
17 λεπτά πριν
Γάμος Τανιμανίδη – Μπόμπα: Πήρε το μικρόφωνο και… εκτέλεσε Κιάμο η Χριστίνα (vid)
LIFE STYLE
22 λεπτά πριν
Το... ανεπίσημο ντεμπούτο του Χαραλαμπόπουλου με το Λαύριο (pics)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
28 λεπτά πριν
Ερντογάν: «Άγριος λύκος» η Αμερική – Θα σταματήσουμε να χρησιμοποιούμε το δολάριο στις συναλλαγές με τη Ρωσία
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
32 λεπτά πριν
Φέρνει «Κρέσπο» ο Παναιτωλικός (vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
34 λεπτά πριν
Ξεκίνησε την σεζόν με... ασίστ ο Πάνγκος (vids)
EUROLEAGUE
36 λεπτά πριν
Κάρντιφ - Άρσεναλ
PREMIER LEAGUE
37 λεπτά πριν
Όλα τα παιδιά των πυρόπληκτων περιοχών σε παιδικούς σταθμούς
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
52 λεπτά πριν
Λεβάντε - Βαλένθια 2-2
PRIMERA DIVISION
55 λεπτά πριν
Εθνική Γυναικών: Έκπληξη με τούρτα στη Φασούλα (vid)
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
1 ώρα πριν
Μεσολόγγι: Του έσπασαν το κεφάλι με τσουγκράνα για 100 ευρώ
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Αναχωρεί για Αγρίνιο ο ΟΦΗ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Οι πρώτες φάσεις του πρώην «πράσινου» Χαραλαμπόπουλου με το Λαύριο
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
1 ώρα πριν
Ετοιμάζει υποδοχή στον Τουρέ ο κόσμος του Ολυμπιακού (pic)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Άγιοι Ανάργυροι: «Έσπασαν καρδιές» στο 40ημερο μνημόσυνο της οικογένειας Χερουβείμ
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Οι πανηγυρισμοί στα γκολ και η αγκαλιά του Εμμανουηλίδη στον Δώνη (vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Οδεύει προς Μινεσότα ο Ντεγνκ
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
Ανακοίνωση της ΠΑΕ ΑΕΚ κατά του SDNA για το πέναλτι στην Τρίπολη
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Απειλές, εκβιασμούς και καουμποϊλίκια... αλλού!
ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΘΕΟΔΩΡΟΥ
1 ώρα πριν
ΝΔ: «Οι χυδαίοι συκοφάντες θα λογοδοτήσουν, ο ηθικός αυτουργός Τσίπρας θα τιμωρηθεί στις κάλπες»
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Ποδαρικό με το... δεξί η Κ19 του ΠΑΟΚ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Εμμανουηλίδης: «Γι΄αυτό αγκάλιασα τον Δώνη»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Κεφάλαιο «Ρογκαβόπουλος»: Έτσι θα τον αξιοποιήσει η ΑΕΚ
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
2 ώρες πριν
Στην Αθήνα για τον Ολυμπιακό ο Ματίας Ναχουέλ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
2 ώρες πριν
Πρώην τεχνικός διευθυντής Απόλλωνα: «Ο Ίσμαελ δεν απειλήθηκε ποτέ και για τίποτα»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
2 ώρες πριν
Άλισον: «Είμαι θυμωμένος με τον εαυτό μου»
PREMIER LEAGUE
2 ώρες πριν
Στη Θεσσαλονίκη ο Μπαστακός, υπογράφει στον Ηρακλή!
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
2 ώρες πριν
Άγρια επεισόδια στη Γερμανία με συγκρούσεις ακροδεξιών και αντιφασιστών (pics)
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
2 ώρες πριν
Don't you dare threatening or blackmailing us, this is not Far West...

2 Σεπτεμβρίου 2018, 15:30
Vasilis Papatheodorou writes about the... standard things in the world of Greek football. Threatening, blackmailing and other "pretty" stuff!

The smart people are learning from their mistakes, as it is said. The smarter people are those who are learning from the mistakes of the others. And if there was something taught to us from the story of alleged "Criminal Organization" or "Gang" or whatever the Attorneys of this case are calling it, is that: we are not afraid of threats and blackmailing. Those who used such measures against us in the past, played and lost.

I really don't care if there was a penalty at the cases of Mantalos and Prijovic. I don't want to compare them, simply because this is not the important fact of Sunday's issue. My opinion is clear for both of them: No penalty. To be clear, Olympiacos style penalties, this is how my generation used to call them. And since SDNA made a strong fight against this kind of penalties, we are obliged to point the obvious thing.

Still, this is my personal opinion and you do not have to agree with me.

Kolkas, Ketsetzoglou, Kefalogiannis can have their one opinions, different ones, maybe someone does not care about what happened. This site allows to everybody to writhe what he/she wants, this is the philosophy of SDNA from day one. Sometimes we are making mistakes, harsh or quick judgement which are trying to correct immediately, this is something acceptable. We are not the Pope, we are making mistakes. We have to make decisions very fast, we are not afraid to judge, clear things out, sometimes right, others wrong.

The Press Officers of football clubs also have the right to not agree with us, to have their own opinion. They are making Facebook posts and they are virals at the next minute. As well, the readers have their own opinion.

This procedure always leads to heat and tension. I was born in Byron region of Athens, not in Switzerland, so I know well that handling "things" worth of million euros also includes complaints and aggresive announcements.

However, don't you dare threatening or blackmailing us, this is not Far West. Do it somewhere else, not to us. If anybody wants to kill someone or blow something, he is free to do it. The worst thing which can happen, is to be... one person less. From now on, Athens Police and the Authorities will be informed of everything, so nobody could say in the future that he was not aware of that.

Now, everybody knows. Those who are threatening and the next ones, if they dare even to think about that. At the next case, if necessary, we will write their names and adresses. Until then, let's enjoy all together what we are watching every weekend, since we can not avoid it...

We should mention loud and clear, after many situations we faced in sports during the last years, that this is not football. Football is what we saw in th Olympic Stadium of Athens on Saturday, even at low level, football is what we see at Champions League's matches, on top level. What we see here in Greece is something... disgusting and most of the times, the best "gangster" manages to win.

