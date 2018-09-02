The smart people are learning from their mistakes, as it is said. The smarter people are those who are learning from the mistakes of the others. And if there was something taught to us from the story of alleged "Criminal Organization" or "Gang" or whatever the Attorneys of this case are calling it, is that: we are not afraid of threats and blackmailing. Those who used such measures against us in the past, played and lost.
I really don't care if there was a penalty at the cases of Mantalos and Prijovic. I don't want to compare them, simply because this is not the important fact of Sunday's issue. My opinion is clear for both of them: No penalty. To be clear, Olympiacos style penalties, this is how my generation used to call them. And since SDNA made a strong fight against this kind of penalties, we are obliged to point the obvious thing.
Still, this is my personal opinion and you do not have to agree with me.
Kolkas, Ketsetzoglou, Kefalogiannis can have their one opinions, different ones, maybe someone does not care about what happened. This site allows to everybody to writhe what he/she wants, this is the philosophy of SDNA from day one. Sometimes we are making mistakes, harsh or quick judgement which are trying to correct immediately, this is something acceptable. We are not the Pope, we are making mistakes. We have to make decisions very fast, we are not afraid to judge, clear things out, sometimes right, others wrong.
The Press Officers of football clubs also have the right to not agree with us, to have their own opinion. They are making Facebook posts and they are virals at the next minute. As well, the readers have their own opinion.
This procedure always leads to heat and tension. I was born in Byron region of Athens, not in Switzerland, so I know well that handling "things" worth of million euros also includes complaints and aggresive announcements.
However, don't you dare threatening or blackmailing us, this is not Far West. Do it somewhere else, not to us. If anybody wants to kill someone or blow something, he is free to do it. The worst thing which can happen, is to be... one person less. From now on, Athens Police and the Authorities will be informed of everything, so nobody could say in the future that he was not aware of that.
Now, everybody knows. Those who are threatening and the next ones, if they dare even to think about that. At the next case, if necessary, we will write their names and adresses. Until then, let's enjoy all together what we are watching every weekend, since we can not avoid it...
We should mention loud and clear, after many situations we faced in sports during the last years, that this is not football. Football is what we saw in th Olympic Stadium of Athens on Saturday, even at low level, football is what we see at Champions League's matches, on top level. What we see here in Greece is something... disgusting and most of the times, the best "gangster" manages to win.