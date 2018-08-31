PAOK and KRC Genk agree terms for Nikos Karelis loan deal

Greek international striker of K.R.C. Genk, Nikos Karelis, will return to his motherland in order to join PAOK on loan until the end of 2018-19 season.
The 26-year-old former player of Ergotelis (2007-12), FC Amkar Perm, who scored 36 goals at 114 performances in all competitions as a member of Panathinaikos between the summer of 2013 and January of 2016, missed the biggest part of the previous two seasons because of a ruptured ACL serious injury, while his current contract with the Belgian club expires in the summer of 2020.