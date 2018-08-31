PAOK and KRC Genk agree terms for Nikos Karelis loan deal

© SPORTSDNA 2018
Οι στιγμές μαγείας του Τεόντοσιτς (vid)
NBA
3 λεπτά πριν
Ανακοίνωσε Χατζηδίμπα ο Εργοτέλης
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
5 λεπτά πριν
Με τις γνωστές απουσίες στην Τρίπολη η ΑΕΚ (pic)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
14 λεπτά πριν
Η προπόνηση του Ολυμπιακού στο Μέτσοβο σε «κλικ»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
18 λεπτά πριν
Είσαι εργατική, νοικοκυρά και οικονόμα; Τότε είσαι τέλεια γι' αυτόν τον άντρα
ΖΩΔΙΑ
19 λεπτά πριν
Λεβαδειακός: Στα «πράσινα» ο Παντελιάδης
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
22 λεπτά πριν
Έτσι θα ανακουφίσεις τα κουρασμένα πέλματά σου (vid)
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
24 λεπτά πριν
Σήκωσαν... μανίκια στην ΤΣΣΚΑ (vid)
EUROLEAGUE
32 λεπτά πριν
Φετφατζίδης: «Έξτρα κίνητρο κόντρα σε μεγάλες ομάδες»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
33 λεπτά πριν
Στον ΠΑΟΚ ο Καρέλης!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
36 λεπτά πριν
Μαρτίνς: «Πολύ δύσκολος όμιλος, αλλά νομίζω θα τα καταφέρουμε»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
43 λεπτά πριν
Παναθηναϊκός: Υπογράφουν ιδιωτικό συμφωνητικό Αλαφούζος και Παϊρόζ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
48 λεπτά πριν
Φιλικό με τους Lions του Μπουρούση ο Ιωνικός
Α2 ΑΝΔΡΩΝ
48 λεπτά πριν
Αποχαιρέτισε τους ποδοσφαιριστές της ΑΕΚ ο Μπάγεβιτς
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
49 λεπτά πριν
Υπόθεση Χαλκ Χόγκαν: Το οδυνηρό τέλος του φαινομένου που πνίγηκε στα αναβολικά
FIGHT SPORTS
53 λεπτά πριν
Πρόστιμο σε ΠΑΟΚ, Παναθηναϊκό, Άρη για την πρώτη αγωνιστική
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
54 λεπτά πριν
Το πρόγραμμα του Ολυμπιακού στον 6ο όμιλο του Europa League
Πρεμιέρα στο Καραϊσκάκη με Μπέτις, έρχεται η Μίλαν την τελευταία αγωνιστική
EUROPA LEAGUE
57 λεπτά πριν
Τρομακτικό ατύχημα του Έρικσον στην Ιταλία! (vid)
FORMULA 1
1 ώρα πριν
ΠΑΟΚ: «Λονδίνο, επιστρέφουμε» (pics-vid)
EUROPA LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Γκερέρο: «Θα προκριθούμε στους 32 του Europa League»
EUROPA LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Χωρίς τον Μπερτόλιο απέναντι στον Παναθηναϊκό η Λαμία
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Επιστρέφει στη βάση του έχοντας βγάλει συμπεράσματα ο Προμηθέας
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Παραμένει στη Νέα Υόρκη ο Λαγιάνι
US OPEN
1 ώρα πριν
Τι λένε τα άστρα για τον Σεπτέμβριο 2018;
ΖΩΔΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Στον ΑΠΟΕΛ ο Κασίνι (pic)
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Συνεχίζει τη σκληρή δουλειά ο Ολυμπιακός στο Μέτσοβο (pics)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Μονεγάσκος και με τη βούλα ο Τσαντλί (pic)
LIGUE 1
1 ώρα πριν
Το πρόγραμμα του ΠΑΟΚ: Πρεμιέρα στην Τούμπα με Τσέλσι!
EUROPA LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ανακοίνωσε τον... αντικαταστάτη του Πιρές η Χόφενχαϊμ (pic)
BUNDESLIGA
1 ώρα πριν
Στην Βέρντερ Βρέμης έως το 2020 ο Σαχίν (pic)
BUNDESLIGA
1 ώρα πριν
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

PAOK and KRC Genk agree terms for Nikos Karelis loan deal

31 Αυγούστου 2018, 18:45
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 24 λεπτά πριν
Greek international striker of K.R.C. Genk, Nikos Karelis, will return to his motherland in order to join PAOK on loan until the end of 2018-19 season.

The 26-year-old former player of Ergotelis (2007-12), FC Amkar Perm, who scored 36 goals at 114 performances in all competitions as a member of Panathinaikos between the summer of 2013 and January of 2016, missed the biggest part of the previous two seasons because of a ruptured ACL serious injury, while his current contract with the Belgian club expires in the summer of 2020.

