"Karim Ansarifard set to join Nottingham Forest" (pic)

According to recent rumours from England, Iranian international striker of Olympiacos, Karim Ansarifard, will continue his career at Nottingham Forest.
The 28-year-old former player of Saipa FC, Persepolis FC, Tractor Sazi FC, CA Osasuna, Panionios (2015-17) scored 18 goals at 27 performances in the domestic competitions during 2017-18 season, while his current contract with the Reds expires in the summer of 2020.
Karim Ansarifard to join Forest today. He didn’t travel back with the rest of the Olympiakos squad to Athens— Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) 31 Αυγούστου 2018