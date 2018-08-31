© SPORTSDNA 2018
Με τις γνωστές απουσίες στην Τρίπολη η ΑΕΚ
Η προπόνηση του Ολυμπιακού στο Μέτσοβο σε «κλικ»
Είσαι εργατική, νοικοκυρά και οικονόμα; Τότε είσαι τέλεια γι' αυτόν τον άντρα
Λεβαδειακός: Στα «πράσινα» ο Παντελιάδης
Έτσι θα ανακουφίσεις τα κουρασμένα πέλματά σου (vid)
Σήκωσαν... μανίκια στην ΤΣΣΚΑ (vid)
Φετφατζίδης: «Έξτρα κίνητρο κόντρα σε μεγάλες ομάδες»
Στον ΠΑΟΚ ο Καρέλης!
Μαρτίνς: «Πολύ δύσκολος όμιλος, αλλά νομίζω θα τα καταφέρουμε»
Φιλικό με τους Lions του Μπουρούση ο Ιωνικός
Παναθηναϊκός: Υπογράφουν ιδιωτικό συμφωνητικό Αλαφούζος και Παϊρόζ
Αποχαιρέτισε τους ποδοσφαιριστές της ΑΕΚ ο Μπάγεβιτς
Υπόθεση Χαλκ Χόγκαν: Το οδυνηρό τέλος του φαινομένου που πνίγηκε στα αναβολικά
Πρόστιμο σε ΠΑΟΚ, Παναθηναϊκό, Άρη για την πρώτη αγωνιστική
Το πρόγραμμα του Ολυμπιακού στον 6ο όμιλο του Europa League
Τρομακτικό ατύχημα του Έρικσον στην Ιταλία! (vid)
ΠΑΟΚ: «Λονδίνο, επιστρέφουμε» (pics-vid)
Γκερέρο: «Θα προκριθούμε στους 32 του Europa League»
Χωρίς τον Μπερτόλιο απέναντι στον Παναθηναϊκό η Λαμία
Επιστρέφει στη βάση του έχοντας βγάλει συμπεράσματα ο Προμηθέας
Παραμένει στη Νέα Υόρκη ο Λαγιάνι
Τι λένε τα άστρα για τον Σεπτέμβριο 2018;
Στον ΑΠΟΕΛ ο Κασίνι (pic)
Συνεχίζει τη σκληρή δουλειά ο Ολυμπιακός στο Μέτσοβο (pics)
Μονεγάσκος και με τη βούλα ο Τσαντλί (pic)
Το πρόγραμμα του ΠΑΟΚ: Πρεμιέρα στην Τούμπα με Τσέλσι!
Ανακοίνωσε τον... αντικαταστάτη του Πιρές η Χόφενχαϊμ (pic)
Στην Βέρντερ Βρέμης έως το 2020 ο Σαχίν (pic)
Μαλντίνι: «Η Μπέτις θα μας δημιουργήσει προβλήματα»
Η... παρακάμερα του φιλικού ΠΑΟΚ – Ολυμπιακός (vid)
"Karim Ansarifard set to join Nottingham Forest" (pic)

31 Αυγούστου 2018, 18:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
"Karim Ansarifard set to join Nottingham Forest" (pic)

According to recent rumours from England, Iranian international striker of Olympiacos, Karim Ansarifard, will continue his career at Nottingham Forest.

The 28-year-old former player of Saipa FC, Persepolis FC, Tractor Sazi FC, CA Osasuna, Panionios (2015-17) scored 18 goals at 27 performances in the domestic competitions during 2017-18 season, while his current contract with the Reds expires in the summer of 2020.

Σχετικα Αρθρα

PAOK and KRC Genk agree terms for Nikos Karelis loan deal
PAOK and KRC Genk agree terms for Nikos Karelis loan deal
Greek international striker of K.R.C. Genk, Nikos Karelis, will return to his motherland in order...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
21 λεπτά 24 δευτ. πριν
PAOK and KRC Genk agree terms for Nikos Karelis loan deal
Portuguese goalkeeper José Sá arrives in Athens for Olympiacos
Portuguese goalkeeper José Sá arrives in Athens for Olympiacos
FC Porto's goalkeeper, José Pedro Malheiro de Sá, arrived in Athens of Friday afternoon, in order...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 6 λεπτά πριν
Portuguese goalkeeper José Sá arrives in Athens for Olympiacos
AEK targeting Felipe Pires
AEK targeting Felipe Pires
AEK are still interested in signing 23-year-old Brazilian left winger of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim,...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
3 ώρες 6 λεπτά πριν
AEK targeting Felipe Pires
