Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1'

"FC Girondins de Bordeaux monitoring Aleksandar Prijović"

30 Αυγούστου 2018, 16:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 39 λεπτά πριν
"FC Girondins de Bordeaux monitoring Aleksandar Prijović"

According to recent rumours from France, FC Girondins de Bordeaux are currently interested in purchasing Serbian striker of PAOK, Aleksandar Prijović.

The current contract of 28-year-old international and former player of Parma Calcio 1913, Derby County, Yeovil Town, Northampton Town, FC Sion (2010-13), Lausanne-Sport, Tromsø Il, Djurgårdens IF, Boluspor, Legia Warsaw with the Greek Cup winners expires in the summer of 2022, while he scored 27 goals at 40 performances in all competitions during 2017-18 season.

"FC Girondins de Bordeaux monitoring Aleksandar Prijović"
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1'