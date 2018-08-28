"AEK Athens Close In On Signing Abdul Zubairu From Trencin"

The article of "owngoalnigeria.com" website: The race to win the signature of highly rated Nigerian midfielder Abdul Zubairu of Slovakian side AS Trencin appears to be over with Greek side AEK Athens clearly leading the race to sign the 19 year old.
Zubairu has been linked with a move away from Trencin after impressing in the Europa League Qualifiers with clubs in Belgium, Holland, France and Germany credited with an interest in him.
The Kaduna born midfielder, who is also a graduate of the famous GBS Academy owned by Ahmed Ibrahim popularly known as coach Bros will in the coming days arrive Greece for medicals ahead of a potential move to AEK Athens.
Owngoalnigeria.com exclusively gathered from sources close to the deal that it will certainly go thorough unless a break down occurs in talks, which for now doesn’t look likely.