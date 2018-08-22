© SPORTSDNA 2018
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Charis Charisis will continue his career at KV Kortrijk on loan from PAOK

22 Αυγούστου 2018, 17:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 13 λεπτά πριν
Charis Charisis will continue his career at KV Kortrijk on loan from PAOK

Greek midfielder of PAOK, Charis Charisis, will continue his career in Belgium with the shirt of KV Kortrijk, on loan until the end of 2018-19 season.

The 23-year-old international joined the Greek Cup winners from PAS Giannina back in the summer of 2015 and his current contract expires in June of 2019, while he also spent 2017-18 season in Belgium, on loan from PAOK to Sint-Truidense VV.

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Dinis Almeida officially joins Xanthi FC
Dinis Almeida officially joins Xanthi FC
Xanthi FC officially announced on Wednesday morning the signing of central defender Dinis Costa...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 21 λεπτά πριν
Dinis Almeida officially joins Xanthi FC
PAOK gain creditable away draw against SL Benfica
PAOK gain creditable away draw against SL Benfica
SL Benfica and brave PAOK played out 1-1 draw at "Estadio da Luz" of Lisbon on Tuesday night, for...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
21 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:55
PAOK gain creditable away draw against SL Benfica
Sporting de Gijon announce the purchase of Uroš Đurđević
Sporting de Gijon announce the purchase of Uroš Đurđević
Sporting de Gijon officially announced on Tuesday the purchase of striker Uroš Đurđević from...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
21 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:30
Sporting de Gijon announce the purchase of Uroš Đurđević
