Charis Charisis will continue his career at KV Kortrijk on loan from PAOK

Greek midfielder of PAOK, Charis Charisis, will continue his career in Belgium with the shirt of KV Kortrijk, on loan until the end of 2018-19 season.
The 23-year-old international joined the Greek Cup winners from PAS Giannina back in the summer of 2015 and his current contract expires in June of 2019, while he also spent 2017-18 season in Belgium, on loan from PAOK to Sint-Truidense VV.
Welkom bij @kvkofficieel! #WelkomCharis— KV Kortrijk (@kvkofficieel) August 22, 2018
