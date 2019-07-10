Αποδέσμευσαν Λόιερ οι Μπακς - Πώς διαμορφώνεται το ρόστερ (pic)

Ο 30χρονος φόργουορντ βρέθηκε στα «ελάφια» μέσω του trade του Τόνι Σνελ, αλλά η παρουσία του στους Μπακς ολοκληρώθηκε μετά από 20 περίπου ημέρες, διότι το front office τον αποδέσμευσε. Πλέον, το Μιλγουόκι έχει δύο ακόμη «ανοικτές» θέσεις του ρόστερ της επόμενης σεζόν, με τους Γιάννη και Θανάση Αντετοκούνμπο να δεσπόζουν.
Αναλυτικά το ρόστερ των Μπακς στην ανάρτηση που ακολουθεί:
With these moves, the Bucks have 2 remaining roster spots available. They will only be able to add players on minimum contracts. https://t.co/qwz9sFDVTF— Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) 9 Ιουλίου 2019
With Leuer out and Hill in, here is the Bucks' roster as it currently stands:
G. Antetokounmpo
T. Antetokounmpo
Bledsoe
Brown
Connaughton
DiVincenzo
Hill
Ilyasova
B. Lopez
R. Lopez
Matthews
Middleton
Wilson
(Minimum Contract Player TBD)
(Minimum Contract Player TBD)
