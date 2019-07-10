© SPORTSDNA 2019
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Το μόνο που δεν είναι fake είναι η τρέλα!
Το μόνο που δεν είναι fake είναι η τρέλα!
ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΚΟΝΤΟΣ
4 λεπτά πριν
Το μόνο που δεν είναι fake είναι η τρέλα!
Eπίσημο: Χιλ τριετίας στους Μπακς (pic)
Eπίσημο: Χιλ τριετίας στους Μπακς (pic)
NBA
13 λεπτά πριν
Eπίσημο: Χιλ τριετίας στους Μπακς (pic)
Με player option o δεύτερος χρόνος στο συμβόλαιο του Ρόντο (pic)
Με player option o δεύτερος χρόνος στο συμβόλαιο του Ρόντο (pic)
NBA
26 λεπτά πριν
Με player option o δεύτερος χρόνος στο συμβόλαιο του Ρόντο (pic)
Εξιχνιάστηκε στο... Μαϊάμι δολοφονία στην Θεσσαλονίκη από το 1994
Εξιχνιάστηκε στο... Μαϊάμι δολοφονία στην Θεσσαλονίκη από το 1994
ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑ
41 λεπτά πριν
Εξιχνιάστηκε στο... Μαϊάμι δολοφονία στην Θεσσαλονίκη από το 1994
Αντσελότι: «Στις 13 Ιουλίου μαζί μας για προετοιμασία ο Μανωλάς»
Αντσελότι: «Στις 13 Ιουλίου μαζί μας για προετοιμασία ο Μανωλάς»
SERIE A
55 λεπτά πριν
Αντσελότι: «Στις 13 Ιουλίου μαζί μας για προετοιμασία ο Μανωλάς»
Αήττητη η Εθνική Νεανίδων, έκανε το 4Χ4
Αήττητη η Εθνική Νεανίδων, έκανε το 4Χ4
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
1 ώρα πριν
Αήττητη η Εθνική Νεανίδων, έκανε το 4Χ4
Αποδέσμευσαν Λόιερ οι Μπακς - Πώς διαμορφώνεται το ρόστερ (pic)
Αποδέσμευσαν Λόιερ οι Μπακς - Πώς διαμορφώνεται το ρόστερ (pic)
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
Αποδέσμευσαν Λόιερ οι Μπακς - Πώς διαμορφώνεται το ρόστερ (pic)
Πολύ υψηλός ο κίνδυνος πυρκαγιάς αύριο, Τετάρτη - Δείτε ποιες περιοχές είναι στο «πορτοκαλί»
Πολύ υψηλός ο κίνδυνος πυρκαγιάς αύριο, Τετάρτη - Δείτε ποιες περιοχές είναι στο «πορτοκαλί»
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Πολύ υψηλός ο κίνδυνος πυρκαγιάς αύριο, Τετάρτη - Δείτε ποιες περιοχές είναι στο «πορτοκαλί»
«Κοντά σε μεταγραφικό στόχο του Ολυμπιακού η Παρτιζάν» (pic)
«Κοντά σε μεταγραφικό στόχο του Ολυμπιακού η Παρτιζάν» (pic)
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
1 ώρα πριν
«Κοντά σε μεταγραφικό στόχο του Ολυμπιακού η Παρτιζάν» (pic)
Τα αθλητικά πρωτοσέλιδα της Τετάρτης 10/7
Τα αθλητικά πρωτοσέλιδα της Τετάρτης 10/7
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙΔΕΣ
2 ώρες πριν
Τα αθλητικά πρωτοσέλιδα της Τετάρτης 10/7
Παίκτες των «παραθύρων» οι 9 από τους 16 που κλήθηκαν στην Ισπανία
Παίκτες των «παραθύρων» οι 9 από τους 16 που κλήθηκαν στην Ισπανία
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2019
2 ώρες πριν
Παίκτες των «παραθύρων» οι 9 από τους 16 που κλήθηκαν στην Ισπανία
Αδειάζει η κλεψύδρα, παίρνει αποφάσεις ο Φερέιρα
Αδειάζει η κλεψύδρα, παίρνει αποφάσεις ο Φερέιρα
SUPERLEAGUE 1
2 ώρες πριν
Αδειάζει η κλεψύδρα, παίρνει αποφάσεις ο Φερέιρα
Η «επίσκεψη Μαρινάκη στο Μαξίμου» και η απάντηση του προέδρου του Ολυμπιακού (pics)
Η «επίσκεψη Μαρινάκη στο Μαξίμου» και η απάντηση του προέδρου του Ολυμπιακού (pics)
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
2 ώρες πριν
Η «επίσκεψη Μαρινάκη στο Μαξίμου» και η απάντηση του προέδρου του Ολυμπιακού (pics)
«Κρέμασε» τα παπούτσια του ο αρχισκόρερ Ζόνας (vid)
«Κρέμασε» τα παπούτσια του ο αρχισκόρερ Ζόνας (vid)
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
2 ώρες πριν
«Κρέμασε» τα παπούτσια του ο αρχισκόρερ Ζόνας (vid)
Φιλικά με Λάρισα και Παναιτωλικό «έκλεισε» ο ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα
Φιλικά με Λάρισα και Παναιτωλικό «έκλεισε» ο ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα
SUPER LEAGUE 2
2 ώρες πριν
Φιλικά με Λάρισα και Παναιτωλικό «έκλεισε» ο ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα
Ο σπουδαίος «μπόμπερ», Τζίμερ Φριντέτ, σε πέντε εμφανίσεις καριέρας (vids)
Ο σπουδαίος «μπόμπερ», Τζίμερ Φριντέτ, σε πέντε εμφανίσεις καριέρας (vids)
EUROLEAGUE
2 ώρες πριν
Ο σπουδαίος «μπόμπερ», Τζίμερ Φριντέτ, σε πέντε εμφανίσεις καριέρας (vids)
Υφυπουργείο αθλητισμού: Ο «απολογισμός» του Βασιλειάδη και η «επιλογή» του
Υφυπουργείο αθλητισμού: Ο «απολογισμός» του Βασιλειάδη και η «επιλογή» του
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
3 ώρες πριν
Υφυπουργείο αθλητισμού: Ο «απολογισμός» του Βασιλειάδη και η «επιλογή» του
Υποκλίθηκε στον... σόουμαν Γιαννακόπουλο, Ιταλός δημοσιογράφος (pic)
Υποκλίθηκε στον... σόουμαν Γιαννακόπουλο, Ιταλός δημοσιογράφος (pic)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
3 ώρες πριν
Υποκλίθηκε στον... σόουμαν Γιαννακόπουλο, Ιταλός δημοσιογράφος (pic)
Το μήνυμα... αγάπης του Μπενζεμά (pic)
Το μήνυμα... αγάπης του Μπενζεμά (pic)
PRIMERA DIVISION
3 ώρες πριν
Το μήνυμα... αγάπης του Μπενζεμά (pic)
Θέλουν να «κλέψουν» τον Μόρις από τους Σπερς οι Νικς! (pic)
Θέλουν να «κλέψουν» τον Μόρις από τους Σπερς οι Νικς! (pic)
NBA
9 Ιουλίου 2019, 23:48
Θέλουν να «κλέψουν» τον Μόρις από τους Σπερς οι Νικς! (pic)
Βγάζει μάτι: Έτσι ξεχωρίζεις τον άμπαλο στο 5Χ5 (pics)
Βγάζει μάτι: Έτσι ξεχωρίζεις τον άμπαλο στο 5Χ5 (pics)
ΑΝΔΡΕΣ
9 Ιουλίου 2019, 23:34
Βγάζει μάτι: Έτσι ξεχωρίζεις τον άμπαλο στο 5Χ5 (pics)
Έβανς: «Κλεισμένος» στον Ολυμπιακό, συμφώνησε με τη Χίμκι
Έβανς: «Κλεισμένος» στον Ολυμπιακό, συμφώνησε με τη Χίμκι
EUROLEAGUE
9 Ιουλίου 2019, 23:29
Έβανς: «Κλεισμένος» στον Ολυμπιακό, συμφώνησε με τη Χίμκι
H Νίκι Μινάζ δεν θα παίξει στη Σαουδική Αραβία και έχει λόγο σοβαρό
H Νίκι Μινάζ δεν θα παίξει στη Σαουδική Αραβία και έχει λόγο σοβαρό
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
9 Ιουλίου 2019, 23:22
H Νίκι Μινάζ δεν θα παίξει στη Σαουδική Αραβία και έχει λόγο σοβαρό
Τα 5 βήματα για να δεις κάποια στιγμή τους κοιλιακούς σου!
Τα 5 βήματα για να δεις κάποια στιγμή τους κοιλιακούς σου!
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
9 Ιουλίου 2019, 23:21
Τα 5 βήματα για να δεις κάποια στιγμή τους κοιλιακούς σου!
Σκόνταψε ο Ερυθρός Αστέρας, πέρασε η Σέλτικ!
Σκόνταψε ο Ερυθρός Αστέρας, πέρασε η Σέλτικ!
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
9 Ιουλίου 2019, 23:11
Σκόνταψε ο Ερυθρός Αστέρας, πέρασε η Σέλτικ!
Ολυμπιακός: «Για αυτό δεν συμμετέχουμε στις αστείες συνεδριάσεις του ΕΣΑΚΕ»
Ολυμπιακός: «Για αυτό δεν συμμετέχουμε στις αστείες συνεδριάσεις του ΕΣΑΚΕ»
BASKET LEAGUE
9 Ιουλίου 2019, 23:05
Ολυμπιακός: «Για αυτό δεν συμμετέχουμε στις αστείες συνεδριάσεις του ΕΣΑΚΕ»
Λούκας Σάσα διετίας στον Άρη, την Τετάρτη οι ανακοινώσεις
Λούκας Σάσα διετίας στον Άρη, την Τετάρτη οι ανακοινώσεις
SUPERLEAGUE 1
9 Ιουλίου 2019, 23:03
Λούκας Σάσα διετίας στον Άρη, την Τετάρτη οι ανακοινώσεις
Παναθηναϊκός: «Φουλάρει» για δύο μεταγραφές μέχρι την Ολλανδία, ποια τα δεδομένα για εξτρέμ
Παναθηναϊκός: «Φουλάρει» για δύο μεταγραφές μέχρι την Ολλανδία, ποια τα δεδομένα για εξτρέμ
SUPERLEAGUE 1
9 Ιουλίου 2019, 23:01
Παναθηναϊκός: «Φουλάρει» για δύο μεταγραφές μέχρι την Ολλανδία, ποια τα δεδομένα για εξτρέμ
Ανανέωσε με την Σέφιλντ Γιουνάιτεντ ο Γουίλντερ (pic)
Ανανέωσε με την Σέφιλντ Γιουνάιτεντ ο Γουίλντερ (pic)
PREMIER LEAGUE
9 Ιουλίου 2019, 22:56
Ανανέωσε με την Σέφιλντ Γιουνάιτεντ ο Γουίλντερ (pic)
Τα είχε όλα το ισόπαλο φιλικό του ΠΑΟΚ (pics)
Τα είχε όλα το ισόπαλο φιλικό του ΠΑΟΚ (pics)
ΦΙΛΙΚΑ ΠΑΙΧΝΙΔΙΑ
9 Ιουλίου 2019, 22:42
Τα είχε όλα το ισόπαλο φιλικό του ΠΑΟΚ (pics)
Τελευταία νέα
Close
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’
Tags:

Αποδέσμευσαν Λόιερ οι Μπακς - Πώς διαμορφώνεται το ρόστερ (pic)

10 Ιουλίου 2019, 02:11
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Αποδέσμευσαν Λόιερ οι Μπακς - Πώς διαμορφώνεται το ρόστερ (pic)

Ο Τζον Λόιερ αποδεσμεύτηκε από τους Μιλγουόκι Μπακς και πλέον η ομάδα των Γιάννη και Θανάση Αντετοκούνμπο έχει δύο ακόμη εκκρεμότητες στο ρόστερ.

Ο 30χρονος φόργουορντ βρέθηκε στα «ελάφια» μέσω του trade του Τόνι Σνελ, αλλά η παρουσία του στους Μπακς ολοκληρώθηκε μετά από 20 περίπου ημέρες, διότι το front office τον αποδέσμευσε. Πλέον, το Μιλγουόκι έχει δύο ακόμη «ανοικτές» θέσεις του ρόστερ της επόμενης σεζόν, με τους Γιάννη και Θανάση Αντετοκούνμπο να δεσπόζουν.

Αναλυτικά το ρόστερ των Μπακς στην ανάρτηση που ακολουθεί:

Διαβαστε επισης

© SPORTSDNA 2019 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Αποδέσμευσαν Λόιερ οι Μπακς - Πώς διαμορφώνεται το ρόστερ (pic)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’