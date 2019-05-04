© SPORTSDNA 2019
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’
Tags:

Ίρβινγκ: «Είναι γελοίο αυτό που συμβαίνει με τα φάουλ στον Γιάννη» (pic+vid)

4 Μαΐου 2019, 08:17
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Ίρβινγκ: «Είναι γελοίο αυτό που συμβαίνει με τα φάουλ στον Γιάννη» (pic+vid)

Ο Κάιρι Ίρβιγνκ ρωτήθηκε για την διαιτητική αντιμετώπιση του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο στο Game 3 της σειράς των Σέλτικς με τους Μπακς και εξέφρασε την ενόχλησή του.

Το Μιλγουόκι έκανε το break στην Βοστώνη και ανέκτησε το πλεονέκτημα της έδρας με τον Έλληνα σούπερ σταρ να... οργιάζει έχοντας 32 πόντους. Παρόλα αυτά, οι 22 βολές που δόθηκαν στον Γιάννη αποτέλεσαν αντικείμενο συζήτησης, με τον κόσμο της πόλης να αποδοκιμάζει.

Ο Μπραντ Στίβενς απέφυγε να το σχολιάσει, ο Κάιρι Ίρβινγκ ωστόσο ήταν επιθετικός: «Επιβραδύνει το παιχνίδι, ώστε το σερί που θα θέλεις να κάνεις σε ένα δεκάλεπτο όπως αυτό δεν μπορεί να γίνει. Σούταρε 22 βολές στον αγώνα. Εννοώ, γίνεται γελοίο στο σημείο αυτό. Απλά μειώνει την ταχύτητα».

