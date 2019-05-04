Ίρβινγκ: «Είναι γελοίο αυτό που συμβαίνει με τα φάουλ στον Γιάννη» (pic+vid)

Το Μιλγουόκι έκανε το break στην Βοστώνη και ανέκτησε το πλεονέκτημα της έδρας με τον Έλληνα σούπερ σταρ να... οργιάζει έχοντας 32 πόντους. Παρόλα αυτά, οι 22 βολές που δόθηκαν στον Γιάννη αποτέλεσαν αντικείμενο συζήτησης, με τον κόσμο της πόλης να αποδοκιμάζει.
Ο Μπραντ Στίβενς απέφυγε να το σχολιάσει, ο Κάιρι Ίρβινγκ ωστόσο ήταν επιθετικός: «Επιβραδύνει το παιχνίδι, ώστε το σερί που θα θέλεις να κάνεις σε ένα δεκάλεπτο όπως αυτό δεν μπορεί να γίνει. Σούταρε 22 βολές στον αγώνα. Εννοώ, γίνεται γελοίο στο σημείο αυτό. Απλά μειώνει την ταχύτητα».
Kyrie Irving on free throws affecting the Bucks’ 3rd quarter run: “It's slowing the game down so the run that you would hope to make in a quarter like that, doesn't happen. Shot 22 on the game. I mean it's getting ridiculous at this point. It's just slowing the f***ing game down”
