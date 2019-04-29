Μπράουν: «Θα προσπαθήσει να καρφώσει όλη την ομάδα ο Γιάννης» (pic+vid)

Οι Μπόστον Σέλτικς κέρδισαν το πρώτο παιχνίδι της σειράς με τους Μπακς και ενόψει του Game 2 άπαντες περιμένουν αν θα υπάρχει αντίδραση από τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο και την παρέα του. Για τον Τζέιλεν Μπράουν, πάντως, είναι δεδομένο.
Ο γκαρντ των Σέλτικς κάρφωσε επιβλητικά στον Έλληνα σταρ και ερωτώμενος για την επόμενη συνάντησή του με τον Γιάννη τόνισε: «Τον περιμένω να βγει έξω και πιθανότητα να προσπαθεί να καρφώσει όλη την ομάδα».
Jaylen Brown was asked about his dunk on Giannis in Game 1 (he said it wasn't all that great), particularly about about doing that to Giannis, who usually does that to other people:
“I expect him to come out and probably try to dunk on the whole team tomorrow."
Jaylen Brown was asked about his dunk on Giannis in Game 1 (he said it wasn't all that great), particularly about about doing that to Giannis, who usually does that to other people:
Jaylen Brown caught Giannis pic.twitter.com/uw4jB2DQyf
Jaylen Brown caught Giannis pic.twitter.com/uw4jB2DQyf— Processing (@Processing_Pod) 29 Απριλίου 2019