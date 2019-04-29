© SPORTSDNA 2019
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’
ΝΒΑ: «Κανένα φάουλ στον Χάρντεν, λάθος το non-call σε Γκόρντον» (pic+vids)

29 Απριλίου 2019, 21:21
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 48 λεπτά πριν
ΝΒΑ: «Κανένα φάουλ στον Χάρντεν, λάθος το non-call σε Γκόρντον» (pic+vids)

Μία σωστή και μία λανθασμένη απόφαση καταλογίζουν οι αρχές του ΝΒΑ στους διαιτητές όσον αφορά το τελευταίο δίλεπτο στο ματς των Ουόριορς με τους Ρόκετς.

Πολλή διαιτητική «σκόνη» έχει σηκώσει το Game 1 μεταξύ Γκόλντεν Στέιτ και Χιούστον, με αποτέλεσμα το περίφημο report του τελευταίου διλέπτου από πλευράς ΝΒΑ να αναμένεται με μεγάλο ενδιαφέρον. Σύμφωνα λοιπόν με τον Σαμς Χαράνια, οι τρεις ρέφερι δικαιώνονται για την απόφασή τους να μην υποδείξουν φάουλ στον Γκριν και τρεις βολές για τον Χάρντεν.

Αντιθέτως, καταλογίζεται ως λάθος το non-call φάουλ του Κάρι στον Γκόρντον στα 5,2". Με το σκορ στο 103-100 υπέρ του Γκόλντεν Στέιτ ο ηγέτης των Ουόριορς θα αποβαλλόταν και θα δίνονταν δύο βολές. Εντέλει αποβλήθηκε με τεχνική ποινή ο Κρις Πολ.

ΝΒΑ: «Κανένα φάουλ στον Χάρντεν, λάθος το non-call σε Γκόρντον» (pic+vids)
