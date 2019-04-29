ΝΒΑ: «Κανένα φάουλ στον Χάρντεν, λάθος το non-call σε Γκόρντον» (pic+vids)

Πολλή διαιτητική «σκόνη» έχει σηκώσει το Game 1 μεταξύ Γκόλντεν Στέιτ και Χιούστον, με αποτέλεσμα το περίφημο report του τελευταίου διλέπτου από πλευράς ΝΒΑ να αναμένεται με μεγάλο ενδιαφέρον. Σύμφωνα λοιπόν με τον Σαμς Χαράνια, οι τρεις ρέφερι δικαιώνονται για την απόφασή τους να μην υποδείξουν φάουλ στον Γκριν και τρεις βολές για τον Χάρντεν.
Αντιθέτως, καταλογίζεται ως λάθος το non-call φάουλ του Κάρι στον Γκόρντον στα 5,2". Με το σκορ στο 103-100 υπέρ του Γκόλντεν Στέιτ ο ηγέτης των Ουόριορς θα αποβαλλόταν και θα δίνονταν δύο βολές. Εντέλει αποβλήθηκε με τεχνική ποινή ο Κρις Πολ.
The NBA’s last two-minute report verdict on James Harden’s 3-point shot with 10.1 seconds left in Game 1 against Golden State: No foul. Stephen Curry incident with Eric Gordon with 5.2 seconds: Incorrect non-call.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) 29 Απριλίου 2019
Here's the final play. Curry-with-5-fouls appears to foul Eric Gordon and the official is right there, but he's staring at the out of bounds line. CP3 is angry. Official calls technical. Game over. pic.twitter.com/d2dEjHlP1K— ClutchFans (@clutchfans) 28 Απριλίου 2019
James Harden flopped big time on the last 3 of the game. Kicked his feet out to make it look like he didn’t have a landing spot. Draymond Green gave him plenty of space to land. #nbaplayoffs #nba #Warriorsrockets pic.twitter.com/ooRVLAnZ2p— Koichi Take (@157pictures) 28 Απριλίου 2019