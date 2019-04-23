© SPORTSDNA 2019
NBA
Μήνυση για σεξουαλική παρενόχληση στον Ουόλτον! (pics)

23 Απριλίου 2019
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 51 λεπτά πριν
Μήνυση για σεξουαλική παρενόχληση στον Ουόλτον! (pics)

Μπλεξίματα με την δικαιοσύνη έχει ο Λουκ Ουόλτον, καθώς ρεπόρτερ αμερικανικού δικτύου κατέθεσε μήνυση για σεξουαλική παρενόχληση!

«Βόμβα» ενάντια στον νυν προπονητή των Σακραμέντο Κινγκς, Λουκ Ουόλτον. Σύμφωνα με όσα αποκάλυψε το ΤΜΖ Sports, η ρεπόρτερ Κέλι Τέναντ έχει καταθέσει έγγραφα μήνυσης με κατηγορίες περί σεξουαλικής παρενόχλησης.

Όπως έχει γίνει γνωστό στην αναφορά, ο Ουόλτον φέρεται να προσκάλεσε την Τέναντ σε δωμάτιο στο ξενοδοχείο του και παρά την θέλησή της την φιλούσε στο πρόσωπο και το λαιμό, κοιτάζοντας σε διάφορά σημεία του σώματός της. Το ρεπορτάζ δεν αναφέρει τους λόγους που δεν κινήθηκε άμεσα νομικά, με την ίδια να προβαίνει τελικά σε μήνυση καθώς είχε επαφές λόγω της φύσης της δουλειάς με τον Ουόλτον ο οποίος την αγκάλιαζε σε δημόσιους χώρους.

Αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι το περιστατικό έγινε όταν ο Ουόλτον ήταν πρώτος προπονητής στους Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς.

H Kέλι Τέναντ σε φωτογραφίες της στο Instagram

The journey happens exactly as it’s meant to. Trust that it will align for you the way it needs to. What’s meant for you will always be yours. • • • • • #spiritualbosslady #positivemindset #igniteyourfire #lawofattraction #wordsmatter #lifesayings #powerofnow #thismoment #raiseyourvibration #livethelittlethings #goalminded #practicemindfulness #intentionallife #wholeheartedliving #lessismore #minfdulmoment #mindfulnessmatters #slowliving #theartofslowliving #embracingaslowerlife #presentmoment #bestillandknow #alifeofintention #liveinthenow #saturdaymorningvibes #allwhiteoutfit #spiritualwisdom #priestesspower #dearuniverse

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kelli Tennant (@kellimtennant) στις

To my younger self: Please know, sweet girl, that you’re going to experience massive heartbreak in this life. You will allow people to treat you poorly. You won’t know your worth or value. You will feel confused. You’ll stay in unhealthy relationships because you think you’re supposed to. You will lose yourself in other people. You’ll people please. You will get physically ill trying to live for others. And you’ll rely on other people to make you whole. And then one day, you’ll fall to the floor, in the depths of sadness and pain and heartbreak, you’ll realize each of those moments was setting you up for today... the day you chose to love yourself. Let it happen. Trust the process. You’re coming back to you. All my love. • • • • • #selflove #loveyourbody #bodypositivity #Feminism #selfcare #loveyourself #everydaygirl #doitfortheprocess #dowhatyoulove #pursuepretty #thehappynow #flashesofdelight #livecolorfully #petitejoys #solovelysofree #makeitblissful #love #obsessed #goafteryourdreams #dreamers #thefutureisfemale #creativelifehappylife #hustlehard

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kelli Tennant (@kellimtennant) στις

I have a tendency to self sabotage when a lot of things are going well. ⁣ ⁣ On Monday, I kind of panicked. I get really overwhelmed by feelings because I am highly sensitive to my energy and that of others. ⁣ ⁣ Things are going so well for me, and I feel so open and expanded, that I didn’t know what else to do but freak out. ⁣ ⁣ I started questioning if I was worthy of this kind of joy. As I was creating new programs and working on Ceremony Wellness: LIVE with my team, these feelings of “Holy shit we are doing this. What if it doesn’t work?” got really heavy. ⁣ ⁣ I cried. And as I dropped into that overwhelm, I realized I wasn’t scared of all the bad things. ⁣ ⁣ I was having a moment of fear because I was in a place where everything I had been praying for was right in front of me. And I didn’t know how to respond. ⁣ ⁣ I am filled to the brim with happiness and doing the work my whole body knows I am meant to. My heart is so expanded and my capacity to give and receive is at an all time high. My health is the best it has EVER been. ⁣ ⁣ So now what? I have always been ready for a fight. I’m a damn warrior- this I know for sure. It has been my identity for so long. And now, I don’t have to fight. I get to be in this fully and soak it up and live from a place of love and wisdom, rather than fear and anxiety. ⁣ ⁣ The identity shift is real. I love that I can catch myself panicking and know exactly why. I cry. I talk it out. And then I’m ready to fully expand back into things again. ⁣ ⁣ This is my growth. And I make space for it daily.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kelli Tennant (@kellimtennant) στις

