Μήνυση για σεξουαλική παρενόχληση στον Ουόλτον! (pics)

«Βόμβα» ενάντια στον νυν προπονητή των Σακραμέντο Κινγκς, Λουκ Ουόλτον. Σύμφωνα με όσα αποκάλυψε το ΤΜΖ Sports, η ρεπόρτερ Κέλι Τέναντ έχει καταθέσει έγγραφα μήνυσης με κατηγορίες περί σεξουαλικής παρενόχλησης.
Όπως έχει γίνει γνωστό στην αναφορά, ο Ουόλτον φέρεται να προσκάλεσε την Τέναντ σε δωμάτιο στο ξενοδοχείο του και παρά την θέλησή της την φιλούσε στο πρόσωπο και το λαιμό, κοιτάζοντας σε διάφορά σημεία του σώματός της. Το ρεπορτάζ δεν αναφέρει τους λόγους που δεν κινήθηκε άμεσα νομικά, με την ίδια να προβαίνει τελικά σε μήνυση καθώς είχε επαφές λόγω της φύσης της δουλειάς με τον Ουόλτον ο οποίος την αγκάλιαζε σε δημόσιους χώρους.
Αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι το περιστατικό έγινε όταν ο Ουόλτον ήταν πρώτος προπονητής στους Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς.
Former SportsNet LA host Kelli Tennant files lawsuit saying Luke Walton sexually assaulted her in May 2017, per TMZ pic.twitter.com/IcwvxgcYIB— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 23 Απριλίου 2019
H Kέλι Τέναντ σε φωτογραφίες της στο Instagram
