Με Ντέρικ Ουίλιαμς η καλύτερη φάση της αγωνιστικής (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
1 λεπτό πριν
Σόουζα από εβδομάδα στην Μπορντό, παγίδα για την Σπόρτινγκ στο Οπόρτο
BETROOM +21
1 λεπτό πριν
BETROOM +21
1 λεπτό πριν
Το χυδαίο και σεξιστικό ανέκδοτο του Αχιλλέα Μπέου για την Ημέρα της Γυναίκας (vid)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 λεπτό πριν
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 λεπτό πριν
Ξέσπασμα Λιβαθηνού για Ψινάκη και φοβερή πρόβλεψη για το ΑΕΚ-ΠΑΟ!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
7 λεπτά πριν
Χορευτικό και καρφωματάρα του Μίτσελ στο Top 10 (vid)
NBA
13 λεπτά πριν
NBA
13 λεπτά πριν
Από τον ακούνητο Λύμπε στην κεφαλιά-ψαράκι του Μπορέλι: Το top-10 του ΑΕΚ-Παναθηναϊκός
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
21 λεπτά πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
21 λεπτά πριν
Οι αριθμοί στο Ήφαιστος - Περιστέρι
BASKET LEAGUE
31 λεπτά πριν
Πίσω στο Δημοτικό: Ο πιο αντιπαθητικός παίκτης του MasterChef κάνει το λάθος του αιώνα (vid)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
31 λεπτά πριν
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
31 λεπτά πριν
Με παράδοση, αλλά κενά στην άμυνα η Μπάγερν, ψάχνει σοβαρότητα η Τότεναμ
BETROOM +21
31 λεπτά πριν
BETROOM +21
31 λεπτά πριν
Ιταλός δημοσιογράφος: «Έχει συμφωνήσει προφορικά με την Γιουβέντους ο Γκουαρδιόλα»
PREMIER LEAGUE
34 λεπτά πριν
PREMIER LEAGUE
34 λεπτά πριν
Σιμόες: «Δεν γίνεται να χάνουμε και μετά να… ξαναχάνουμε»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
43 λεπτά πριν
«Έκρηξη» Τόμπσον με 9/11 τρίποντα! (pic+vid)
NBA
46 λεπτά πριν
NBA
46 λεπτά πριν
Ζαγοράκης: «Δώρο Θεού για τον ΠΑΟΚ ο Σαββίδης, τα καλύτερα έρχονται»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
57 λεπτά πριν
Στενοί συνεργάτες του Μαρινάκη είχαν... 83 επικοινωνίες με τους δράστες της επίθεσης στον Τζήλο!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Νέα επίθεση σε κατάστημα My Market αυτή τη φορά στο Βύρωνα
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
To κάρφωμα της βραδιάς από τον Χάντερ
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
1 ώρα πριν
Έγιναν ήρωες της Marvel Παπαπέτρου και Παπαγιάννης (pic)
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
1 ώρα πριν
Ντέρμπι τριάδας για Παναθηναϊκό και Παμβοχαϊκό
VOLLEY LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Έκανε τον κουφό για 62 χρόνια για να μην ακούει τη γυναίκα του!
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Ο Άρης αναλύει το... προφίλ του Κολοσσού Ρόδου
BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Σκόραρε και έγινε πλουσιότερος κατά 100.000 ευρώ ο Πρίγιοβιτς
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
1 ώρα πριν
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Πλήρες πρόγραμμα με το ενδιαφέρον σε Άγιο Δημήτριο και Καλλιθέα
Α1 ΓΥΝΑΙΚΩΝ
1 ώρα πριν
Α1 ΓΥΝΑΙΚΩΝ
1 ώρα πριν
Διάρρηξη στα γραφεία του «Documento»
MEDIA
1 ώρα πριν
MEDIA
1 ώρα πριν
Τρομερό post ΠΑΟΚ για Άκπομ: «Χρειάζονται τρεις για να τον σταματήσουν»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Ρετρό: Το ντέρμπι (ΑΕΚ – Παναθηναϊκός) του «Ελ Νίνιο» (vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Θρυλικός Νοβίτσκι, τρίτος σε συμμετοχές στο ΝΒΑ (pic)
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
Έπιναν καφέ και τους σκέπασε το κύμα (vid)
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Τα 3 γλυκίσματα που με το που έφταναν στο ΚΨΜ γίνονταν καπνό
ΑΝΔΡΕΣ
1 ώρα πριν
ΑΝΔΡΕΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Στο στόχαστρο των Τούρκων ο Φορτούνης
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Στα ημιτελικά η Βαλένθια, σε τρίτο παιχνίδι η Ούνικς
EUROCUP
2 ώρες πριν
EUROCUP
2 ώρες πριν
9 Μαρτίου 2019, 11:44
Η αποχή δύο αγώνων δεν πτόησε τον Κλέι Τόμπσον ο οποίος επέστρεψε στην δράση φουριόζος κόντρα στους Νάγκετς.

Ο 29χρονος γκαρντ των Ουόριορς πάτησε ξανά παρκέ οδηγώντας τους πρωταθλητές σε άνετη νίκη (122-105) επί του Ντένβερ στο Όκλαντ. Σε 35 λεπτά συμμετοχής ο Τόμπσον σκόραρε 39 πόντους (9/11 από τα 7,25μ.) έχοντας ακόμη 4 ασίστ, 3 ριμπάουντ, 1 τάπα και 2 κλεψίματα.

Δείτε σε βίντεο τα καλύτερα στιγμιότυπα από τον Τόμπσον:

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Οριστικό: Στους Ουόριορς ο Μπόγκουτ
Οριστικό: Στους Ουόριορς ο Μπόγκουτ
Παίκτης των Γκόλντεν Στέιτ Ουόριορς θα είναι, μέχρι το τέλος της τρέχουσας αγωνιστικής περιόδου, ο...
NBA
6 Μαρτίου 2019, 18:29
Οριστικό: Στους Ουόριορς ο Μπόγκουτ
Κερ: «Ήταν μια ντροπιαστική εμφάνιση»
Κερ: «Ήταν μια ντροπιαστική εμφάνιση»
Πραγματοποιώντας την καλύτερη εμφάνισή τους μέσα στη σεζόν, οι Σέλτικς κυριάρχησαν με 128-95 των...
NBA
6 Μαρτίου 2019, 17:12
Κερ: «Ήταν μια ντροπιαστική εμφάνιση»
«Εκτέλεσε» τους Ουόριορς ο μεστός Χέιγουορντ (vid)
«Εκτέλεσε» τους Ουόριορς ο μεστός Χέιγουορντ (vid)
Εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση πραγματοποίησε ο Γκόρντον Χέιγουορντ, που οδήγησε τους Σέλτικς σε επιβλητική...
NBA
6 Μαρτίου 2019, 11:02
«Εκτέλεσε» τους Ουόριορς ο μεστός Χέιγουορντ (vid)
