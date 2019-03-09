«Έκρηξη» Τόμπσον με 9/11 τρίποντα! (pic+vid)

Η αποχή δύο αγώνων δεν πτόησε τον Κλέι Τόμπσον ο οποίος επέστρεψε στην δράση φουριόζος κόντρα στους Νάγκετς.
Ο 29χρονος γκαρντ των Ουόριορς πάτησε ξανά παρκέ οδηγώντας τους πρωταθλητές σε άνετη νίκη (122-105) επί του Ντένβερ στο Όκλαντ. Σε 35 λεπτά συμμετοχής ο Τόμπσον σκόραρε 39 πόντους (9/11 από τα 7,25μ.) έχοντας ακόμη 4 ασίστ, 3 ριμπάουντ, 1 τάπα και 2 κλεψίματα.
Δείτε σε βίντεο τα καλύτερα στιγμιότυπα από τον Τόμπσον:
9 TRIPLES 39 POINTS@KlayThompson heats up from distance, leading the @warriors defeat of Denver at home! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/JOPSYoubLO
Klay Thompson shoots lights out from beyond the arc in the @warriors home win! #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/Kbwh4O1rWA
