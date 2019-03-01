Εκτόξευσε 58... ρουκέτες για νέο ρεκόρ ο Χάρντεν (pic+vid)

Ο «μούσιας» ήταν ξανά κορυφαίος για το Χιούστον έχοντας 58 πόντους (8/18 τρίποντα), 7 ριμπάουντ, 10 ασίστ και μία τάπα. Μάλιστα, έγινε ο μοναδικός παίκτης που αριθμεί δύο παιχνίδια με 58+ πόντους και 10+ ασίστ (είχε 60 πόντους και 11 ασίστ σε ματς με το Ορλάντο).
Δείτε καλύτερα της εμφάνισής του:
James Harden WENT OFF in the @HoustonRockets home win. The Beard is the only player in @NBAHistory to score 58+ points in a game with 10+assists... and he has done so twice (60p, 11a on 01/30/18 vs. ORL)! #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/8JYi9wy10Z
Sixth 50-point game of the season@JHarden13 goes off in the @HoustonRockets home victory vs. MIA! #Rockets pic.twitter.com/BrpURQ0Ohx
58 points, 8 triples