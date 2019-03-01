© SPORTSDNA 2019
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
«Χρυσή λίρα» στους Σίξερς ο Χάρις (pic+vid)
«Χρυσή λίρα» στους Σίξερς ο Χάρις (pic+vid)
NBA
6 λεπτά πριν
«Χρυσή λίρα» στους Σίξερς ο Χάρις (pic+vid)
Κροατία: Πατέρας πέταξε τα τέσσερα παιδιά του από το παράθυρο
Κροατία: Πατέρας πέταξε τα τέσσερα παιδιά του από το παράθυρο
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
12 λεπτά πριν
Κροατία: Πατέρας πέταξε τα τέσσερα παιδιά του από το παράθυρο
Ο πιο αδικημένος παίκτης του Παναθηναϊκού που όποτε παίζει αποδεικνύεται λίρα εκατό
Ο πιο αδικημένος παίκτης του Παναθηναϊκού που όποτε παίζει αποδεικνύεται λίρα εκατό
EUROLEAGUE
21 λεπτά πριν
Ο πιο αδικημένος παίκτης του Παναθηναϊκού που όποτε παίζει αποδεικνύεται λίρα εκατό
Συνάντηση και μπασκετική κουβέντα για Μητσοτάκη - Ιτούδη
Συνάντηση και μπασκετική κουβέντα για Μητσοτάκη - Ιτούδη
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
22 λεπτά πριν
Συνάντηση και μπασκετική κουβέντα για Μητσοτάκη - Ιτούδη
Ισχυρή έκρηξη σε πάρκινγκ στη λεωφόρο Βουλιαγμένης
ΕΚΤΑΚΤΟ
Ισχυρή έκρηξη σε πάρκινγκ στη λεωφόρο Βουλιαγμένης
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
31 λεπτά πριν
ΕκτακτοΙσχυρή έκρηξη σε πάρκινγκ στη λεωφόρο Βουλιαγμένης
Ο Φαλκάο πλήρωσε πρόστιμο για φοροδιαφυγή
Ο Φαλκάο πλήρωσε πρόστιμο για φοροδιαφυγή
LIGUE 1
34 λεπτά πριν
Ο Φαλκάο πλήρωσε πρόστιμο για φοροδιαφυγή
Τάσεις αυτοκτονίας από τον Μπίσλεϊ! - Στο πλευρό του ο Γκιστ (pic)
Τάσεις αυτοκτονίας από τον Μπίσλεϊ! - Στο πλευρό του ο Γκιστ (pic)
NBA
35 λεπτά πριν
Τάσεις αυτοκτονίας από τον Μπίσλεϊ! - Στο πλευρό του ο Γκιστ (pic)
Θυμίζει πέτρινα χρόνια ο Ολυμπιακός: 3η σερί χρονιά εκτός τελικού Κυπέλλου
Θυμίζει πέτρινα χρόνια ο Ολυμπιακός: 3η σερί χρονιά εκτός τελικού Κυπέλλου
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ
42 λεπτά πριν
Θυμίζει πέτρινα χρόνια ο Ολυμπιακός: 3η σερί χρονιά εκτός τελικού Κυπέλλου
Βγήκαν μαχαίρια στο ΚΕΠ Συντάγματος – Απείλησαν υπαλλήλους (vid)
Βγήκαν μαχαίρια στο ΚΕΠ Συντάγματος – Απείλησαν υπαλλήλους (vid)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
47 λεπτά πριν
Βγήκαν μαχαίρια στο ΚΕΠ Συντάγματος – Απείλησαν υπαλλήλους (vid)
Εκτόξευσε 58... ρουκέτες για νέο ρεκόρ ο Χάρντεν (pic+vid)
Εκτόξευσε 58... ρουκέτες για νέο ρεκόρ ο Χάρντεν (pic+vid)
NBA
51 λεπτά πριν
Εκτόξευσε 58... ρουκέτες για νέο ρεκόρ ο Χάρντεν (pic+vid)
Μάρτιος, ο μήνας των... προκλήσεων για την ΑΕΚ
Μάρτιος, ο μήνας των... προκλήσεων για την ΑΕΚ
BASKET LEAGUE
53 λεπτά πριν
Μάρτιος, ο μήνας των... προκλήσεων για την ΑΕΚ
Πρωινός Τύπος (1/3): «Μπάσκετ η Λαμία - Είδαν τη γλύκα χωρίς διαιτητές - Ο Σολδάνο δεν, δεν, δεν…»
«Μπάσκετ η Λαμία - Είδαν τη γλύκα χωρίς διαιτητές - Ο Σολδάνο δεν, δεν, δεν…»
ΠΡΩΙΝΟΣ ΤΥΠΟΣ
57 λεπτά πριν
Πρωινός Τύπος (1/3): «Μπάσκετ η Λαμία - Είδαν τη γλύκα χωρίς διαιτητές - Ο Σολδάνο δεν, δεν, δεν…»
Με «ιπτάμενο» Άιζακ το Top 10 του ΝΒΑ
Με «ιπτάμενο» Άιζακ το Top 10 του ΝΒΑ
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
Με «ιπτάμενο» Άιζακ το Top 10 του ΝΒΑ
Τραγωδία στη Βάρκιζα: Αυτή είναι η 30χρονη μητέρα -Η ταραγμένη ιστορία της (pics)
Τραγωδία στη Βάρκιζα: Αυτή είναι η 30χρονη μητέρα -Η ταραγμένη ιστορία της (pics)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Τραγωδία στη Βάρκιζα: Αυτή είναι η 30χρονη μητέρα -Η ταραγμένη ιστορία της (pics)
ΑΕΚ: Ραντεβού Λυμπερόπουλου – Λιβάγια, μένει ο Κροάτης επιθετικός
ΑΕΚ: Ραντεβού Λυμπερόπουλου – Λιβάγια, μένει ο Κροάτης επιθετικός
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
ΑΕΚ: Ραντεβού Λυμπερόπουλου – Λιβάγια, μένει ο Κροάτης επιθετικός
Η δύσκολη επικράτηση της Μπασκόνια με την Ζαλγκίρις
Η δύσκολη επικράτηση της Μπασκόνια με την Ζαλγκίρις
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
1 ώρα πριν
Η δύσκολη επικράτηση της Μπασκόνια με την Ζαλγκίρις
Εννέα ομάδες στο κυνήγι του μαγικού treble
Εννέα ομάδες στο κυνήγι του μαγικού treble
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Εννέα ομάδες στο κυνήγι του μαγικού treble
Άνετα την Νταρουσάφακα η Μακάμπι
Άνετα την Νταρουσάφακα η Μακάμπι
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
1 ώρα πριν
Άνετα την Νταρουσάφακα η Μακάμπι
Εύκολα τον τουρκικό «εμφύλιο» η Φενέρ
Εύκολα τον τουρκικό «εμφύλιο» η Φενέρ
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
1 ώρα πριν
Εύκολα τον τουρκικό «εμφύλιο» η Φενέρ
Η σπουδαία νίκη της Αρμάνι στην Μόσχα
Η σπουδαία νίκη της Αρμάνι στην Μόσχα
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
1 ώρα πριν
Η σπουδαία νίκη της Αρμάνι στην Μόσχα
Bάρκιζα: Είχε αφήσει μόνο του το μωρό για έξι ώρες
Bάρκιζα: Είχε αφήσει μόνο του το μωρό για έξι ώρες
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Bάρκιζα: Είχε αφήσει μόνο του το μωρό για έξι ώρες
Ξεκαθαρίζει το τοπίο για Ζαμπά, Μίσιτς και Πέλκα
Ξεκαθαρίζει το τοπίο για Ζαμπά, Μίσιτς και Πέλκα
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Ξεκαθαρίζει το τοπίο για Ζαμπά, Μίσιτς και Πέλκα
Γαύρος: «Φαεινή ιδέα με Σισέ φορ»
Γαύρος: «Φαεινή ιδέα με Σισέ φορ»
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Γαύρος: «Φαεινή ιδέα με Σισέ φορ»
Δεύτερο μήνα απλήρωτοι οι εργαζόμενοι στον Παναθηναϊκό
Δεύτερο μήνα απλήρωτοι οι εργαζόμενοι στον Παναθηναϊκό
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Δεύτερο μήνα απλήρωτοι οι εργαζόμενοι στον Παναθηναϊκό
Εγκεφαλικό έπαθε ο Λουκ Πέρι, ο Ντίλαν του «Beverly Hills»
Εγκεφαλικό έπαθε ο Λουκ Πέρι, ο Ντίλαν του «Beverly Hills»
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Εγκεφαλικό έπαθε ο Λουκ Πέρι, ο Ντίλαν του «Beverly Hills»
Μόνο ως δεύτερη έδρα η Λεωφόρος για τη νέα σεζόν
Μόνο ως δεύτερη έδρα η Λεωφόρος για τη νέα σεζόν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Μόνο ως δεύτερη έδρα η Λεωφόρος για τη νέα σεζόν
Στεφανίδη, Κακλαμανάκης, Καπουτζίδης τρέχουν για καλό σκοπό
Στεφανίδη, Κακλαμανάκης, Καπουτζίδης τρέχουν για καλό σκοπό
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Στεφανίδη, Κακλαμανάκης, Καπουτζίδης τρέχουν για καλό σκοπό
Έχασε όλους τους στόχους σε 18 ημέρες
Έχασε όλους τους στόχους σε 18 ημέρες
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Έχασε όλους τους στόχους σε 18 ημέρες
Η παρακαταθήκη του Πιτίνο και η κατάρα που τελείωσε
Η παρακαταθήκη του Πιτίνο και η κατάρα που τελείωσε
ΑΡΗΣ ΛΑΟΥΔΗΣ
2 ώρες πριν
Η παρακαταθήκη του Πιτίνο και η κατάρα που τελείωσε
Χωρίς μεγάλες αλλαγές το πλάνο του Παντελίδη ενόψει ΑΕΚ
Χωρίς μεγάλες αλλαγές το πλάνο του Παντελίδη ενόψει ΑΕΚ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
2 ώρες πριν
Χωρίς μεγάλες αλλαγές το πλάνο του Παντελίδη ενόψει ΑΕΚ
Τελευταία νέα
Close
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’
Tags:

Εκτόξευσε 58... ρουκέτες για νέο ρεκόρ ο Χάρντεν (pic+vid)

1 Μαρτίου 2019, 10:21
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 51 λεπτά πριν
Εκτόξευσε 58... ρουκέτες για νέο ρεκόρ ο Χάρντεν (pic+vid)

Από το -12 της τέταρτης περιόδου στην νίκη σε βάρος των Χιτ, ο Τζέιμς Χάρντεν ήταν ξανά απολαυστικός.

Ο «μούσιας» ήταν ξανά κορυφαίος για το Χιούστον έχοντας 58 πόντους (8/18 τρίποντα), 7 ριμπάουντ, 10 ασίστ και μία τάπα. Μάλιστα, έγινε ο μοναδικός παίκτης που αριθμεί δύο παιχνίδια με 58+ πόντους και 10+ ασίστ (είχε 60 πόντους και 11 ασίστ σε ματς με το Ορλάντο).

Δείτε καλύτερα της εμφάνισής του:

© SPORTSDNA 2019 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Εκτόξευσε 58... ρουκέτες για νέο ρεκόρ ο Χάρντεν (pic+vid)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’