Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 3’
Tags:

«Δεν ήμουν η πρώτη τρανσέξουαλ που πήγε μαζί του»: Συνεχίζεται το σκάνδαλο Χάουαρντ! (pics)

26 Νοεμβρίου 2018, 19:39
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Συνεχίζεται ο σάλος που προκάλεσαν οι βαριές κατηγορίες που «εξαπέλυσε» εναντίον του Ντουάιτ Χάουαρντ γνωστή τρανσέξουαλ των ΗΠΑ, η οποία έγραψε πως ο σέντερ των Ούιζαρντς και ο πάστοράς του την απείλησαν για να μη μιλήσει για την σχέση τους.

Ο 33χρονος σούπερ-σταρ των «Μάγων» που έχει αγωνιστεί 8 φορές σε All Star Game και έχει κατακτήσει 3 φορές το βραβείο του Κορυφαίου Αμυντικού στο ΝΒΑ βρίσκεται στο κέντρο ενός «πρωτοφανούς» ερωτικού σκανδάλου, καθώς η τρανσέξουαλ συγγραφέας Μασίν Ελίτζε τον κατηγόρησε χθες πως την κακοποίησε σεξουαλικά και στη συνέχεια την απείλησε προκειμένου να μη μιλήσει.

Η Ελίτζε ανέβασε στον προσωπικό της λογαριασμό στο twitter και το instagram ηχητικά ντοκουμέντα στα οποία μιλάει με τον Χάουαρντ και τον κατηγορεί πως την απάτησε με εκδιδόμενη τρανσέξουαλ, ενώ στη συνέχεια ανέφερε πως δεν το κάνει όλο αυτό για να κερδίσει δημοσιότητα, αλλά προκειμένου να δείξει πόσο σκληρός και επικίνδυνος είναι ο παίκτης των Ούιζαρντς, που έφτασε στο σημείο να βάλει μέχρι και τον πάστορά του να της προσφέρει λεφτά για να μη μιλήσει.

Σήμερα, μάλιστα, η Ελίτζε τόνισε πως δεν αποτελεί τη μοναδική περίπτωση γκέι ανθρώπου με την οποία είχε σχέση ο Χάουαρντ, όπως την διαβεβαίωσαν άνθρωποι του στενού περιβάλλοντος του ΝΒΑer.

Δείτε παρακάτω ορισμένα από τα πιο χαρακτηριστικά tweets της:

Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 3’