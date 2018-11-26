«Δεν ήμουν η πρώτη τρανσέξουαλ που πήγε μαζί του»: Συνεχίζεται το σκάνδαλο Χάουαρντ! (pics)

Ο 33χρονος σούπερ-σταρ των «Μάγων» που έχει αγωνιστεί 8 φορές σε All Star Game και έχει κατακτήσει 3 φορές το βραβείο του Κορυφαίου Αμυντικού στο ΝΒΑ βρίσκεται στο κέντρο ενός «πρωτοφανούς» ερωτικού σκανδάλου, καθώς η τρανσέξουαλ συγγραφέας Μασίν Ελίτζε τον κατηγόρησε χθες πως την κακοποίησε σεξουαλικά και στη συνέχεια την απείλησε προκειμένου να μη μιλήσει.
Η Ελίτζε ανέβασε στον προσωπικό της λογαριασμό στο twitter και το instagram ηχητικά ντοκουμέντα στα οποία μιλάει με τον Χάουαρντ και τον κατηγορεί πως την απάτησε με εκδιδόμενη τρανσέξουαλ, ενώ στη συνέχεια ανέφερε πως δεν το κάνει όλο αυτό για να κερδίσει δημοσιότητα, αλλά προκειμένου να δείξει πόσο σκληρός και επικίνδυνος είναι ο παίκτης των Ούιζαρντς, που έφτασε στο σημείο να βάλει μέχρι και τον πάστορά του να της προσφέρει λεφτά για να μη μιλήσει.
Σήμερα, μάλιστα, η Ελίτζε τόνισε πως δεν αποτελεί τη μοναδική περίπτωση γκέι ανθρώπου με την οποία είχε σχέση ο Χάουαρντ, όπως την διαβεβαίωσαν άνθρωποι του στενού περιβάλλοντος του ΝΒΑer.
Δείτε παρακάτω ορισμένα από τα πιο χαρακτηριστικά tweets της:
I thought my good sis was a prostitute but as my friend took a deeper look into her page, she actually host TRANSGENDER SEX PARTIES that Dwight Howard (allegedly) often attends, so YES, I lost every bit of my mind pic.twitter.com/BFWtfizTCO— Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) November 25, 2018
My relationship with Dwight pretty much was over in my eyes, especially after he threatened to “beat the sh*t out of me” of course I’m mouthy and threatened him back and said harsh things.— Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) November 25, 2018
I was afraid to speak but today my life was threatened after I was sexually harassed, threatened and manipulated, by someone I respected, my ex boyfriend NBA player Dwight Howard, and his camp also “”catfished”” by his disrespectful ass PASTOR pic.twitter.com/n1I1fwDcUw— Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) November 25, 2018
So at this point, I am afraid for my life, I’m panicking, I’m having anxiety attacks and for a whole week I was bullied by Dwight’s team and Dwight Howard stood there and allowed his team to harass me, and I became a “faggot in a wig” when Dwight is a 6’11 BOTTOM pic.twitter.com/D3gKacGHHE— Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) November 25, 2018
I’ve had a conversation with his baby mommas and his brother before I said anything publicly. They knew I did not want to embarrass him, but he has even did them dirty. They were not surprised and confirmed I am not the first gay who reached out. They told me speak out. https://t.co/Ze9sRtYjvK— Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) November 26, 2018