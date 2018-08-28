Ο κόσμος του μπάσκετ «υποκλίθηκε» στον Τζινόμπιλι (pics)

Η είδηση που συζητείται πιο έντονα από κάθε άλλη, στο χώρο του μπάσκετ, τις τελευταίες ώρες είναι η απόφαση του Μανού Τζινόμπιλι να πει «αντίο» στα παρκέ. Ο Αργεντινός γκαρντ πήρε την μεγάλη απόφαση, έχοντας κλείσει 16 σεζόν στα παρκέ του ΝΒΑ, με τη φανέλα των Σαν Αντόνιο Σπερς, έχοντας κατακτήσει 4 πρωταθλήματα ΝΒΑ!
Ο Τζινόμπιλι, που μαζί με τους Τιμ Ντάνκαν και Τόνι Πάρκερ αποτέλεσαν τους Big 3 των Σπερς του Γκρεγκ Πόποβιτς, έγραψε τη δική του πορεία στον «μαγικό κόσμο», κερδίζοντας τον σεβασμό συμπαικτών και αντιπάλων, χάρη στο υψηλής ευφυίας παιχνίδι του, αλλά και την συμπεριφορά του μακριά από τις 4 γραμμές του γηπέδου.
Όπως ήταν φυσικό, λοιπόν, δεν ήταν λίγοι αυτοί που θέλησαν να του πουν «αντίο», για την μεγάλη απόφαση την οποία πήρε. Από τον Λεμπρόν Τζέιμς και τον Κόμπι Μπράιαντ, μέχρι τον Τζέιμς Γκιστ, που θυμήθηκε τη στιγμή που ο Αργεντινός αντικατέστησε τον «coach Pop» και έδωσε οδηγίες, ως προπονητής, για την τελευταία φάση του αγώνα των «σπιρουνιών» κόντρα στους Λος Άντζελες Κλίπερς τον Οκτώβριο του 2010.
@manuginobili Congratulations on one helluva career brother! It was a pleasure to match up against you over the years. Regular season, Finals, National Team, didn’t matter was always a treat! The game of basketball has you to thank for the most swag move in..— LeBron James (@KingJames) 28 Αυγούστου 2018
.@manuginobili You are true champion my friend and one of the best I have ever matched up with. Enjoy life after the game hermano. You deserve that and more. pic.twitter.com/g5qtYlsNMA— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) 28 Αυγούστου 2018
Thank you for being a fierce competitor on the court @manuginobili, impacted the game for generations to come! #Ginoooooooooobili— Chris Paul (@CP3) 28 Αυγούστου 2018
One of the reasons I wear number 20! Congrats @manuginobili on a great career! pic.twitter.com/rA2wewYbKV— Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) 28 Αυγούστου 2018
Amazing carrier @manuginobili ! Being 57th pick in the draft ..... and won 4 rings respect! Incredible role model. Have a great time with ur family and friends. Wake up whatever time u want:))) .... and go for short holidays in December or January !— Marcin Gortat (@MGortat) 27 Αυγούστου 2018
You made my teammates and I bring our absolute best every single time we crossed paths, @manuginobili. For that I am thankful to have called you my peer. Congrats on a Hall of Fame @NBA career! #Respect #GraciasManu pic.twitter.com/LIpKIn9NSg— Derek Fisher (@derekfisher) 28 Αυγούστου 2018
Enjoyed my battles against @manuginobili fierce competitor all time great #HOF https://t.co/DCs9TwkdK4— Jason Terry (@jasonterry31) 28 Αυγούστου 2018
Thank you @manuginobili for what you’ve done for the game of basketball! I'm glad I got an opportunity to compete against you! #GraciasManu https://t.co/JcrcotRIHl— Lauri Markkanen (@MarkkanenLauri) 27 Αυγούστου 2018
Witnessed pure greatness for many years to see a Legend leave. Thank You. @manuginobili pic.twitter.com/QbfkQVUCSu— D'Angelo Russell (@Dloading) 27 Αυγούστου 2018
Uno de los mejores de toda la historia!— jose manuel calderon (@JmCalderon) 27 Αυγούστου 2018
Una leyenda! GRACIAS por lo que has hecho por el Baloncesto @manuginobili
One of the greatest ever to play basketball! A legend! THANK YOU for all these years @manuginobili pic.twitter.com/10rlqtyQsc
Congrats to Future Hall of Famer @manuginobili on your retirement! I’ve always admired your game and it won’t be the same without you.— Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) 27 Αυγούστου 2018
One of the best to ever do it. Thank you @manuginobili for pushing the game forward and for showing players all around the world what i true champion looks like. #HOF— DWade (@DwyaneWade) 27 Αυγούστου 2018
Congrats on an amazing career @manuginobili. You embody how basketball is meant to be played. With Passion, joy, and obviously a Champion through and through. Inspiration many sir. pic.twitter.com/Z86WgYFVMk— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) 27 Αυγούστου 2018
I remember when I saw @manuginobili at Rio #olympics opening ceremony I was super happy that he allowed me to take this picture. Later on, I was even more happier and lucky to face him on the court. Unforgettable lessons and memories.— Mindaugas Kuzminskas (@MKuzminskas) 27 Αυγούστου 2018
Thanks for everything you made to this game pic.twitter.com/0VxlMokDy1
One of the most unique players I’ve ever had to defend. You changed the game @manuginobili. Congrats on a great career! See you @hoophall someday soon! #GraciasManu pic.twitter.com/nNYdF0wa40— Jason Kidd (@RealJasonKidd) 27 Αυγούστου 2018
Shout out to @manuginobili on a legendary career! He knows how to compete and he knows how to WIN. 16 seasons. 4 championships. Surefire Hall of Famer. #GraciasManu pic.twitter.com/cj4BjIfbtC— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) 27 Αυγούστου 2018
The Euro Step Legend will be missed! Fair to say he changed the game in a unique way! Congrats on a beyond amazing career @manuginobili !!— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) 27 Αυγούστου 2018
The @NBA is going to miss you @manuginobili. Appreciate everything you did for the game of basketball! #Lefty #EuroStepKING #HallOfFame— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) 27 Αυγούστου 2018
It’s a real honor to have competed against you, @manuginobili ! The definition of a winner ! #GraciasManu pic.twitter.com/dkIlk0y13c— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) 27 Αυγούστου 2018
Wow got to play with one of my favorite players in his last season. Thanks for all you did for the game gramps @manuginobili— Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) 27 Αυγούστου 2018
Congratulations on an amazing career @manuginobili #GraciasManu pic.twitter.com/OU4WRUJAIK— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 27 Αυγούστου 2018
Congrats on an incredible career, @manuginobili! #GraciasManu pic.twitter.com/PkSMJJbSJr— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) 27 Αυγούστου 2018
Just one word would describe Manu!! #LEGEND ... thanks for everything!!! @manuginobili pic.twitter.com/frtBj5Jv23— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) 27 Αυγούστου 2018
Just want to extend a congratulatory post to one of the greatest people and players’ I’ve had the opportunity to share the court and locker room with. You’ve had an amazing career and you have paved the way for so many players. Your work ethic was unmatched, your personality was A1 and you were by far the most craftiest player I ever played with. I wish you nothing but great health and success with the next chapter of your life @manuginobili Enjoy this time with your family and live it up bro! #GoneButNeverForgotten#TheGameHasLostARealOne#ArgentinaAssassin#GoSpursGo