Ο κόσμος του μπάσκετ «υποκλίθηκε» στον Τζινόμπιλι (pics)

Ο κόσμος του μπάσκετ «υποκλίθηκε» στον Τζινόμπιλι (pics)

O Μανού Τζινόμπιλι είπε «αντίο» στα παρκέ σε ηλικία 41 ετών, βάζοντας τέλος σε μια μεγάλη καριέρα, με πολλούς ανθρώπους του μπάσκετ να τον... τιμούν με τον δικό τους τρόπο.

Η είδηση που συζητείται πιο έντονα από κάθε άλλη, στο χώρο του μπάσκετ, τις τελευταίες ώρες είναι η απόφαση του Μανού Τζινόμπιλι να πει «αντίο» στα παρκέ. Ο Αργεντινός γκαρντ πήρε την μεγάλη απόφαση, έχοντας κλείσει 16 σεζόν στα παρκέ του ΝΒΑ, με τη φανέλα των Σαν Αντόνιο Σπερς, έχοντας κατακτήσει 4 πρωταθλήματα ΝΒΑ!

Ο Τζινόμπιλι, που μαζί με τους Τιμ Ντάνκαν και Τόνι Πάρκερ αποτέλεσαν τους Big 3 των Σπερς του Γκρεγκ Πόποβιτς, έγραψε τη δική του πορεία στον «μαγικό κόσμο», κερδίζοντας τον σεβασμό συμπαικτών και αντιπάλων, χάρη στο υψηλής ευφυίας παιχνίδι του, αλλά και την συμπεριφορά του μακριά από τις 4 γραμμές του γηπέδου.

Όπως ήταν φυσικό, λοιπόν, δεν ήταν λίγοι αυτοί που θέλησαν να του πουν «αντίο», για την μεγάλη απόφαση την οποία πήρε. Από τον Λεμπρόν Τζέιμς και τον Κόμπι Μπράιαντ, μέχρι τον Τζέιμς Γκιστ, που θυμήθηκε τη στιγμή που ο Αργεντινός αντικατέστησε τον «coach Pop» και έδωσε οδηγίες, ως προπονητής, για την τελευταία φάση του αγώνα των «σπιρουνιών» κόντρα στους Λος Άντζελες Κλίπερς τον Οκτώβριο του 2010.

#GraciasManu

A post shared by Atlanta Hawks (@atlhawks) on

Ο κόσμος του μπάσκετ «υποκλίθηκε» στον Τζινόμπιλι (pics)
