«Έκρηξη» Θίοντορ: «Επέστρεψα και έρχομαι για όλους σας» (pic)

Ο MVP της ΑΕΚ στο Final Four του Διηπειρωτικού Κυπέλλου λίγο μετά την κατάκτηση του τροπαίου από την «Ένωση» ξέσπασε μέσω των social media και έγραψε ένα κείμενο με πολλούς αποδέκτες και αρκετά μηνύματα.
Αναλυτικά όσα έγραψε ο γκαρντ της ΑΕΚ:
«Από πού ξεκινώ; Οι τελευταίοι 12 μήνες ήταν οι πιο δύσκολοι! Μπορεί να μην φάνηκε αυτό, αλλά ο κόσμος σπάνια με βλέπει στα καλύτερά μου. Ένας τραυματισμός που είχαν ήταν πιο σοβαρός από ό,τι νόμιζαν όλοι. Ήμουν χωρίς ομάδα για έξι μήνες. Αλλά, είμαι εδώ! Ακόμα στέκομαι όρθιος! Το χθεσινό ήταν έμα πολύ σημαντικό επίτευγμα για τους συμπαίκτες μου, τους προπονητές και όλη την οικογένεια της ΑΕΚ. Αλλά για μένα ήταν και κάτι άλλο! Η χθεσινή νύχτα ήταν η πρώτη που δεν ένιωσα καμία ενόχληση από τον αστράγαλό μου στις εκρήξεις μου! Πάντα πίστευα ότι για να γίνει αυτό θα χρειαζόταν χρόνος για τις μεγάλες στιγμές. Ήμουν έτοιμος! Πλέον όμως μπορώ να πω και επίσημα ότι “ΕΠΕΣΤΡΕΨΑ”! Τώρα έρχομαι για όλους σας! Το λέω σε όλους τους ανταγωνιστές μου. Διασκεδάστε ό,τι θεωρείτε επιτυχία. Ετομαστείτε, γιατί θα σας πιάσω. Να είστε έτοιμοι».
Δείτε το post του:
Where do I start?! The last 12 months have been the hardest! I know it may have not looked like it but rarely do ppl ever see me not at my best! From my ankle injury that was more serious then anyone knew. To being without a team for 6 months! To the constant casa mazu and Jackie Robinson nights with the crew! Lol! Here i am! I’m still standing! Last night was a major accomplishment for my teammates, coaches and the entire @aekbc family! But for me it was different! Last night was the first time since my injury where I didn’t lack any explosiveness in my ankle! I’ve always believed since coming here that my ankle would need time and in the biggest moment. I would be ready to break out! I can officially say IM BACK! Now I’m coming for y’all! So to all my competitors. Enjoy whatever it is y’all call success! Cause when I catch ya. Y’all better be ready #OnLyAEK #BetOnYourself #BasketballSavedMyLife
Where do I start?! The last 12 months have been the hardest! I know it may have not looked like it but rarely do ppl ever see me not at my best! From my ankle injury that was more serious then anyone knew. To being without a team for 6 months! To the constant casa mazu and Jackie Robinson nights with the crew! Lol! Here i am! I’m still standing! Last night was a major accomplishment for my teammates, coaches and the entire @aekbc family! But for me it was different! Last night was the first time since my injury where I didn’t lack any explosiveness in my ankle! I’ve always believed since coming here that my ankle would need time and in the biggest moment. I would be ready to break out! I can officially say IM BACK! Now I’m coming for y’all! So to all my competitors. Enjoy whatever it is y’all call success! Cause when I catch ya. Y’all better be ready #OnLyAEK #BetOnYourself #BasketballSavedMyLife