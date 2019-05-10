© SPORTSDNA 2019
MADRID OPEN
3 λεπτά πριν
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ
5 λεπτά πριν
ΕΚΤΑΚΤΟ
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
7 λεπτά πριν
NBA
9 λεπτά πριν
ΝΕΑ AΓΟΡΑΣ
15 λεπτά πριν
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
25 λεπτά πριν
NBA
35 λεπτά πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
41 λεπτά πριν
Σακάρια - Φενέρμπαχτσε 62-138
Εμφατικό +76 για την Φενέρ με 51 πόντους του Αρνά!
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
43 λεπτά πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
45 λεπτά πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
56 λεπτά πριν
ΚΩΣΤΑΣ ΚΕΦΑΛΟΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
1 ώρα πριν
MEDIA
1 ώρα πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
1 ώρα πριν
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ
1 ώρα πριν
ACB
1 ώρα πριν
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
VOLLEY LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ
1 ώρα πριν
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
1 ώρα πριν
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ
1 ώρα πριν
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ
1 ώρα πριν
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Α2 ΑΝΔΡΩΝ
2 ώρες πριν
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
2 ώρες πριν
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ
2 ώρες πριν
ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ
BASKET LEAGUE
2 ώρες πριν
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ
2 ώρες πριν
ACB
10 Μαΐου 2019, 19:09

Έξαλλος ο Σάτον με την ισπανική ομοσπονδία: «Μου βάζουν την ετικέτα του μαύρου» (pic+vid)
10 Μαΐου 2019, 19:09

10 Μαΐου 2019, 19:09
1 ώρα πριν
Ξέσπασε στα social media ο Ντομινίκ Σάτον μετά την ποινή που του επιβλήθηκε από την ισπανική ομοσπονδία μπάσκετ για τις γροθιές που αντάλλαξε με τους αντιπάλους του.

O Αμερικανός φόργουορντ της Μπούργος είχε σύρραξη στο φινάλε του αγώνα με την Σαραγόρα εξαιτίας ενός φάουλ και αντάλλαξε γροθιές με τους Κάρλος Αλοσέν και Σταν Οκόγιε. Η ισπανική ομοσπονδία μπάσκετ επέβαλε ποινή τεσσάρων αγωνιστικών στον Σάτον ο οποίος αντέδρασε έντονα στα social media:

«Ως συνήθως, η ταμπέλα που μου βάζουν είναι εκείνη του θυμωμένου μαύρου τύπου επειδή είμαι παθιασμένος σχετικά με αυτό που κάνω το οποίο δεν θα αλλάξει ποτέ, όσο μπορώ να παίζω και να το διασκεδάζω».

