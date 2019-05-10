Έξαλλος ο Σάτον με την ισπανική ομοσπονδία: «Μου βάζουν την ετικέτα του μαύρου» (pic+vid)

O Αμερικανός φόργουορντ της Μπούργος είχε σύρραξη στο φινάλε του αγώνα με την Σαραγόρα εξαιτίας ενός φάουλ και αντάλλαξε γροθιές με τους Κάρλος Αλοσέν και Σταν Οκόγιε. Η ισπανική ομοσπονδία μπάσκετ επέβαλε ποινή τεσσάρων αγωνιστικών στον Σάτον ο οποίος αντέδρασε έντονα στα social media:
«Ως συνήθως, η ταμπέλα που μου βάζουν είναι εκείνη του θυμωμένου μαύρου τύπου επειδή είμαι παθιασμένος σχετικά με αυτό που κάνω το οποίο δεν θα αλλάξει ποτέ, όσο μπορώ να παίζω και να το διασκεδάζω».
As usual the label that they give me is im the angry black guy because I’m passionate about what I do that will never change as long as im able to play the game that I enjoy playing ♂️— Quintin Leon Sutton (@SupastaSutton23) 10 Μαΐου 2019
Como para meterse con Sutton... Vaya manera de repartir... #Zaragoza #Burgos #ACB pic.twitter.com/kZA3y1E9sf— Frank (@YahooJavi) 8 Μαΐου 2019