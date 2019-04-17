© SPORTSDNA 2019
Στην τελική ευθεία ο ΠΑΟΚ, θεραπεία για Βιεϊρίνια
Στην τελική ευθεία ο ΠΑΟΚ, θεραπεία για Βιεϊρίνια
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
4 λεπτά πριν
Στην τελική ευθεία ο ΠΑΟΚ, θεραπεία για Βιεϊρίνια
Στηρίζει το πρόγραμμα της One Team ο Παναθηναϊκός (vid)
Στηρίζει το πρόγραμμα της One Team ο Παναθηναϊκός (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
11 λεπτά πριν
Στηρίζει το πρόγραμμα της One Team ο Παναθηναϊκός (vid)
Ο Τζήλος στη... φιέστα της Τούμπας, Ευαγγέλου στο Περιστέρι
Ο Τζήλος στη... φιέστα της Τούμπας, Ευαγγέλου στο Περιστέρι
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
12 λεπτά πριν
Ο Τζήλος στη... φιέστα της Τούμπας, Ευαγγέλου στο Περιστέρι
Next... mpourda please!
Next... mpourda please!
ΧΡΥΣΑΝΘΟΣ ΤΣΑΛΤΙΔΗΣ
12 λεπτά πριν
Next... mpourda please!
Κατακόρυφη πτώση της μετοχής της Γιουβέντους
Κατακόρυφη πτώση της μετοχής της Γιουβέντους
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
14 λεπτά πριν
Κατακόρυφη πτώση της μετοχής της Γιουβέντους
Στη... φάκα της εφορίας (και) ο Ντιέγκο Κόστα, του ζητά ένα εκ. ευρώ
Στη... φάκα της εφορίας (και) ο Ντιέγκο Κόστα, του ζητά ένα εκ. ευρώ
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
18 λεπτά πριν
Στη... φάκα της εφορίας (και) ο Ντιέγκο Κόστα, του ζητά ένα εκ. ευρώ
Αναζητώντας τον ήλιο τον πράσινο
Αναζητώντας τον ήλιο τον πράσινο
ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΘΕΟΔΩΡΟΥ
24 λεπτά πριν
Αναζητώντας τον ήλιο τον πράσινο
Βρήκαν έναν άγνωστο να κοιμάται στον καναπέ τους και τον κέρασαν καφέ (vid)
Βρήκαν έναν άγνωστο να κοιμάται στον καναπέ τους και τον κέρασαν καφέ (vid)
ΠΕΡΙΕΡΓΑ
26 λεπτά πριν
Βρήκαν έναν άγνωστο να κοιμάται στον καναπέ τους και τον κέρασαν καφέ (vid)
Μπαίνει σε ρυθμούς... Παναιτωλικού ο Άρης
Μπαίνει σε ρυθμούς... Παναιτωλικού ο Άρης
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
29 λεπτά πριν
Μπαίνει σε ρυθμούς... Παναιτωλικού ο Άρης
Φεύγει από το Λονδίνο το ATP Finals!
Φεύγει από το Λονδίνο το ATP Finals!
ATP FINALS
30 λεπτά πριν
Φεύγει από το Λονδίνο το ATP Finals!
Στη φανέλα της Παρί η Παναγία των Παρισίων (pic)
Στη φανέλα της Παρί η Παναγία των Παρισίων (pic)
LIGUE 1
32 λεπτά πριν
Στη φανέλα της Παρί η Παναγία των Παρισίων (pic)
«Το απίστευτο video στήριξης του ΠΑΟΚ σε Βιεϊρίνια»
«Το απίστευτο video στήριξης του ΠΑΟΚ σε Βιεϊρίνια»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
34 λεπτά πριν
«Το απίστευτο video στήριξης του ΠΑΟΚ σε Βιεϊρίνια»
Η 28η αγωνιστική της Football League
Live: Η 28η αγωνιστική της Football League
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
36 λεπτά πριν
Η 28η αγωνιστική της Football League
Κολλημένος με την ΑΕΚ ο Θίοντορ (pic)
Κολλημένος με την ΑΕΚ ο Θίοντορ (pic)
BASKET LEAGUE
38 λεπτά πριν
Κολλημένος με την ΑΕΚ ο Θίοντορ (pic)
Επίσημο: μέχρι το 2023 και με ρήτρα 120 εκ. ευρώ ανανέωσε με την Ατλέτικο ο Όμπλακ
Επίσημο: μέχρι το 2023 και με ρήτρα 120 εκ. ευρώ ανανέωσε με την Ατλέτικο ο Όμπλακ
PRIMERA DIVISION
45 λεπτά πριν
Επίσημο: μέχρι το 2023 και με ρήτρα 120 εκ. ευρώ ανανέωσε με την Ατλέτικο ο Όμπλακ
Αντιδράσεις προκαλεί στην ΕΛ.ΑΣ. το πασχαλινό σποτ στο «Κολοκοτρωνίτσι»
Αντιδράσεις προκαλεί στην ΕΛ.ΑΣ. το πασχαλινό σποτ στο «Κολοκοτρωνίτσι»
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
46 λεπτά πριν
Αντιδράσεις προκαλεί στην ΕΛ.ΑΣ. το πασχαλινό σποτ στο «Κολοκοτρωνίτσι»
Συνεχίζεται η διάθεση των εισιτηρίων για τον αγώνα ΑΕΚ - Ολυμπιακός
Συνεχίζεται η διάθεση των εισιτηρίων για τον αγώνα ΑΕΚ - Ολυμπιακός
BASKET LEAGUE
51 λεπτά πριν
Συνεχίζεται η διάθεση των εισιτηρίων για τον αγώνα ΑΕΚ - Ολυμπιακός
Εξαφάνιση Μαρινάκη από τα Μέσα της «συμμορίας»! Μπορείτε να βοηθήσετε;
Εξαφάνιση Μαρινάκη από τα Μέσα της «συμμορίας»! Μπορείτε να βοηθήσετε;
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
56 λεπτά πριν
Εξαφάνιση Μαρινάκη από τα Μέσα της «συμμορίας»! Μπορείτε να βοηθήσετε;
Πρότζεκτ Αίαντας: Οι 3 παίκτες που θα χρυσοπουλήσει για να κάνει τον επόμενο μεγάλο Άγιαξ
Πρότζεκτ Αίαντας: Οι 3 παίκτες που θα χρυσοπουλήσει για να κάνει τον επόμενο μεγάλο Άγιαξ
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
56 λεπτά πριν
Πρότζεκτ Αίαντας: Οι 3 παίκτες που θα χρυσοπουλήσει για να κάνει τον επόμενο μεγάλο Άγιαξ
Ντε Λιχτ: «Το σκορ θα μπορούσε να ήταν 4-1»
Ντε Λιχτ: «Το σκορ θα μπορούσε να ήταν 4-1»
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
57 λεπτά πριν
Ντε Λιχτ: «Το σκορ θα μπορούσε να ήταν 4-1»
Οι πιο… δημοφιλείς διατροφικές αμαρτίες που κάνουν όσοι τρέχουν
Οι πιο… δημοφιλείς διατροφικές αμαρτίες που κάνουν όσοι τρέχουν
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Οι πιο… δημοφιλείς διατροφικές αμαρτίες που κάνουν όσοι τρέχουν
Οδηγός ΟΑΣΑ άλλαξε τη διαδρομή του για να βρει τράπεζα στον Γέρακα (pic)
Οδηγός ΟΑΣΑ άλλαξε τη διαδρομή του για να βρει τράπεζα στον Γέρακα (pic)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Οδηγός ΟΑΣΑ άλλαξε τη διαδρομή του για να βρει τράπεζα στον Γέρακα (pic)
Επιστροφή Μαλαδένη στην ΑΕΚ
Επιστροφή Μαλαδένη στην ΑΕΚ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Επιστροφή Μαλαδένη στην ΑΕΚ
Λάμπει και στο χώμα ο Τσιτσιπάς! (vids)
Λάμπει και στο χώμα ο Τσιτσιπάς! (vids)
MONTE-CARLO MASTERS
1 ώρα πριν
Λάμπει και στο χώμα ο Τσιτσιπάς! (vids)
To Top 5 του ΝΒΑ
To Top 5 του ΝΒΑ
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
To Top 5 του ΝΒΑ
Παίρνει θέση ο Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης - Σε ποια εκπομπή θα μιλήσει
Παίρνει θέση ο Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης - Σε ποια εκπομπή θα μιλήσει
MEDIA
1 ώρα πριν
Παίρνει θέση ο Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης - Σε ποια εκπομπή θα μιλήσει
Εισβολή του Ρουβίκωνα στο Δημαρχείο Ηλιούπολης
Εισβολή του Ρουβίκωνα στο Δημαρχείο Ηλιούπολης
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Εισβολή του Ρουβίκωνα στο Δημαρχείο Ηλιούπολης
Σόλσκιερ: «Φαβορί για την κατάκτηση του Τσάμπιονς Λιγκ η Μπαρτσελόνα»
Σόλσκιερ: «Φαβορί για την κατάκτηση του Τσάμπιονς Λιγκ η Μπαρτσελόνα»
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Σόλσκιερ: «Φαβορί για την κατάκτηση του Τσάμπιονς Λιγκ η Μπαρτσελόνα»
Ο γύρος της Ευρώπης από την Μακάμπι σε 223 ώρες (pic)
Ο γύρος της Ευρώπης από την Μακάμπι σε 223 ώρες (pic)
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
1 ώρα πριν
Ο γύρος της Ευρώπης από την Μακάμπι σε 223 ώρες (pic)
Ο Φλώρος καταθέτει αγωγή κατά του Αλέξη Κούγια
Ο Φλώρος καταθέτει αγωγή κατά του Αλέξη Κούγια
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Ο Φλώρος καταθέτει αγωγή κατά του Αλέξη Κούγια
Στηρίζει το πρόγραμμα της One Team ο Παναθηναϊκός (vid)

17 Απριλίου 2019, 14:55

17 Απριλίου 2019, 14:55
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 11 λεπτά πριν
Στηρίζει το πρόγραμμα της One Team ο Παναθηναϊκός (vid)

Η ΚΑΕ Παναθηναϊκός ΟΠΑΠ βρέθηκε στο πλευρό της One Team σε μία προσπάθεια να βοηθήσει τα μέλη των Special Olympics στον δικό τους αγώνα.

Στόχος της πρωτοβουλίας αυτής η βελτίωση της μη λεκτικής επικοινωνίας μέσα από μία σειρά ασκήσεων.

Δείτε το βίντεο:

