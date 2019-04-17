Στηρίζει το πρόγραμμα της One Team ο Παναθηναϊκός (vid)

Η ΚΑΕ Παναθηναϊκός ΟΠΑΠ βρέθηκε στο πλευρό της One Team σε μία προσπάθεια να βοηθήσει τα μέλη των Special Olympics στον δικό τους αγώνα.
Στόχος της πρωτοβουλίας αυτής η βελτίωση της μη λεκτικής επικοινωνίας μέσα από μία σειρά ασκήσεων.
Δείτε το βίντεο:
@SOHellas and Vaggelis Sakellariou practiced together yesterday in terms of #ONETEAM @EuroLeague program focusing on improving non-verbal communication between the athletes!#paobc #panathinaikos #panathinaikosbc #WeAreAllOneTeam #euroleague #gameon @OTEuroleague pic.twitter.com/iWPF07el9m
@SOHellas and Vaggelis Sakellariou practiced together yesterday in terms of #ONETEAM @EuroLeague program focusing on improving non-verbal communication between the athletes!#paobc #panathinaikos #panathinaikosbc #WeAreAllOneTeam #euroleague #gameon @OTEuroleague pic.twitter.com/iWPF07el9m— Panathinaikos BC (@paobcgr) 17 Απριλίου 2019
Αν σου άρεσε κάνε