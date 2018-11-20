Έγραψε ιστορία ο Ντάνστον, δεύτερος στη λίστα των μπλοκέρ της Euroleague (pic, vids)

O Μπράιαντ Ντάνστον έγραψε ιστορία στο παιχνίδι της Εφές με την Μακάμπι, καθώς ανέβηκε στη δεύτερη θέση των κορυφαίων μπλοκέρ της Euroleague.
Ο έμπειρος σέντερ έφτασε τις 195 τάπες στην Euroleague και ξεπέρασε τον Γιάννη Μπουρούση, ο οποίος πλέον είναι τρίτος με 194 κοψίματα.
Bryant Dunston is now the 2nd in the @EuroLeague all-time block leaders! #WhereIStand #GameON pic.twitter.com/GOD96mEUuf— Anadolu Efes SK (@AnadoluEfesSK) 20 Νοεμβρίου 2018
The moment Bryant Dunston moved UP the charts!#7DAYSMagicMoment pic.twitter.com/OYjbTXwL7q— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 20 Νοεμβρίου 2018
Number 2 in all-time blocks!— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 20 Νοεμβρίου 2018
Bryant Dunston pic.twitter.com/mobzV95KxW