Ιτούδης: «Ευχαριστώ, αλλά όλοι μαζί κερδίσαμε τη Euroleague»

Αναλυτικά, όσα έγραψε:
«Θέλω να ευχαριστήσω όλους τους συναδέλφους μου που με ψήφισαν. Το γεγονός αυτό δίνει ακόμα μεγαλύτερη αξία στο βραβείο επειδή η αναγνώριση έρχεται από ανθρώπους που μας ανταγωνίζονται και θέλουν να οδηγήσουν τις ομάδες τους σε νίκες. Μεγάλο ευχαριστώ στους παίκτες της ομάδας μας. Κερδίσαμε όλοι μαζί την EuroLeague χάρη στην εξαιρετική τους παρουσία, τη θέληση να παλέψουν και τις θυσίες που έκαναν. Ευχαριστώ τους assistant coaches που με βοήθησαν σε κάθε μου βήμα και σε κάθε τομέα της κοινής μας δουλειάς.
Ευχαριστώ προσωπικά το management της ομάδας και προσωπικά τον Αντρέι Βατούτιν για την εμπιστοσύνη και τη μεγάλη τους συνεισφορά στην επιτυχία της ομάδας. Επίσης θέλω να ευχαριστήσω τους φιλάθλους για την εμπιστοσύνη που μας έδειξαν και την στήριξη που μας παρείχαν σε καλές και σε άσχημες στιγμές. Ακόμα και αν το βραβείο είναι ατομικό, θεωρώ ότι ανήκει σε όλη την ομάδα και σε πολλούς ανθρώπους που αξίζουν την εκτίμηση».
I would like to thank all colleagues who voted for me, That gives even more value to the award, because the recognition comes from the ones who compete against us trying to help their teams win. Big “thank you” to our players, we won the EuroLeague trophy all together this season due to their great performance, willingness to fight and sacrifice. Thank you to my assistant coaches who help me on every step, in every factor of our common job. Thank you to the management, personally to Andrey Vatutin and our owner Nornickel, for trust and huge contribution to the club’s success. Finally yet importantly, I would like to thank our fans for their trust and support in good and bad moments. Even though this award is considered a personal one, I believe it’s a team award, which belongs to so many people who deserve appreciation.
