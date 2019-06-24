Πρωταθλήτρια του... αλτρουισμού η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης (vid)

Ούτε μία, ούτε δύο αλλά 599 ασίστ μοίρασε στην περασμένη Euroleague η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης.
Η ομάδα του Πάμπλο Λάσο ξεχώρισε για τον αλτρουιστικό τρόπο παιχνιδιού που την κατέταξε στην πρώτη θέση στην συγκεκριμένη κατηγορία.
Δείτε μερικές εντυπωσιακές ασίστ:
A team that shares the ball well often plays the best basketball? @RMBaloncesto finished the season with 599 assists in the regular season, the most from any EuroLeague team
Some of these assists are straight up #ELStatsWeek pic.twitter.com/TvN6S0fReO
