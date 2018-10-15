Βόννη σε ΠΑΟΚ: «Τιμή μας…» (pic)

Η γερμανική ομάδα μέσω του λογαριασμού που διατηρεί στο instagram, σχολίασε το σχετικό θέμα που ανάρτησε η ΚΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ για την 400η αναμέτρηση στην ιστορία της ομάδας, δηλώνοντας ότι είναι τιμή της που θα λάβει μέρος σε ένα ιστορικό παιχνίδι.
Η σχετική δημοσίευση:
Historical milestone for #PAOK is coming on the game VS @telekombaskets this Tuesday! Tomorrow it’s going to be the 4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ european game for #PAOK. It’s almost 5️⃣9️⃣ years from the first game vs CAA Bucharest on November 1959... Since that day, thousands of memories and... 2️⃣ European trophies 2️⃣9️⃣countries 1️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ teams 2️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ wins 3️⃣9️⃣9️⃣ games and still counting... #history #pamepaok #milestone #legends #blackandwhite #400 #memories #trophies #basketball
