Βόννη σε ΠΑΟΚ: «Τιμή μας…» (pic)

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Αθλητές από επτά χώρες και 27 συλλόγους στο «Horizon Cup» (pic)
Αθλητές από επτά χώρες και 27 συλλόγους στο «Horizon Cup» (pic)
ΓΥΜΝΑΣΤΙΚΗ
4 λεπτά πριν
Αθλητές από επτά χώρες και 27 συλλόγους στο «Horizon Cup» (pic)
Η...επανάσταση του facebook: η νέα λειτουργία - τι αλλάζει (ΦΩΤΟ)
Η...επανάσταση του facebook: η νέα λειτουργία - τι αλλάζει (ΦΩΤΟ)
ΤΕΧΝΟΛΟΓΙΑ
9 λεπτά πριν
Η...επανάσταση του facebook: η νέα λειτουργία - τι αλλάζει (ΦΩΤΟ)
Πόντους Βέρνμπλουμ : «Είμαι κοντά στο 100%…»
Πόντους Βέρνμπλουμ : «Είμαι κοντά στο 100%…»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
15 λεπτά πριν
Πόντους Βέρνμπλουμ : «Είμαι κοντά στο 100%…»
Στο Ηράκλειο ο τελικός του Κυπέλλου
Στο Ηράκλειο και φέτος ο τελικός του Κυπέλλου μπάσκετ
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ ΑΝΔΡΩΝ
19 λεπτά πριν
Στο Ηράκλειο ο τελικός του Κυπέλλου
Ξυλοκόπησαν βοηθό Γ' Εθνικής στο Εδεσσαϊκός-Γιαννιτσά!
Ξυλοκόπησαν βοηθό Γ' Εθνικής στο Εδεσσαϊκός-Γιαννιτσά!
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
23 λεπτά πριν
Ξυλοκόπησαν βοηθό Γ' Εθνικής στο Εδεσσαϊκός-Γιαννιτσά!
Ανανεώνει με την Γιουνάιτεντ ο Σο
Ανανεώνει με την Γιουνάιτεντ ο Σο
PREMIER LEAGUE
28 λεπτά πριν
Ανανεώνει με την Γιουνάιτεντ ο Σο
Δεν «σου βγαίνει» να τρέξεις σε μαραθώνιο; Μην το κάνεις…
Δεν «σου βγαίνει» να τρέξεις σε μαραθώνιο; Μην το κάνεις…
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
29 λεπτά πριν
Δεν «σου βγαίνει» να τρέξεις σε μαραθώνιο; Μην το κάνεις…
Απαγωγή Λεμπιδάκη: Ενώπιον της δικαιοσύνης οι 12 κατηγορούμενοι
Απαγωγή Λεμπιδάκη: Ενώπιον της δικαιοσύνης οι 12 κατηγορούμενοι
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
29 λεπτά πριν
Απαγωγή Λεμπιδάκη: Ενώπιον της δικαιοσύνης οι 12 κατηγορούμενοι
Το 5o Run Together ξεπέρασε κάθε προσδοκία!
Το 5o Run Together ξεπέρασε κάθε προσδοκία!
ΣΤΙΒΟΣ
30 λεπτά πριν
Το 5o Run Together ξεπέρασε κάθε προσδοκία!
Ο Βασιλιάς της Σαουδικής Αραβίας θέλει να αγοράσει την Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ
Ο Βασιλιάς της Σαουδικής Αραβίας θέλει να αγοράσει την Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ
PREMIER LEAGUE
30 λεπτά πριν
Ο Βασιλιάς της Σαουδικής Αραβίας θέλει να αγοράσει την Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ
Υπομονή και… ηρεμιστικά χάπια για κάθε φίλο του Ολυμπιακού!
Υπομονή και… ηρεμιστικά χάπια για κάθε φίλο του Ολυμπιακού!
ΑΛΕΞΑΝΔΡΟΣ ΣΟΜΟΓΛΟΥ
41 λεπτά πριν
Υπομονή και… ηρεμιστικά χάπια για κάθε φίλο του Ολυμπιακού!
Αγκμπελέσε: «Έπαιξα για τον προπονητή»
Αγκμπελέσε: «Έπαιξα για τον προπονητή»
BASKET LEAGUE
43 λεπτά πριν
Αγκμπελέσε: «Έπαιξα για τον προπονητή»
Γκαρσία: «Γνώριζα τα πάντα για το ντέρμπι με τον ΠΑΟΚ από την ημέρα που ήρθα»
Γκαρσία: «Γνώριζα τα πάντα για το ντέρμπι με τον ΠΑΟΚ από την ημέρα που ήρθα»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
46 λεπτά πριν
Γκαρσία: «Γνώριζα τα πάντα για το ντέρμπι με τον ΠΑΟΚ από την ημέρα που ήρθα»
Υψηλάντης: «Θέλουμε τον κόσμο δίπλα μας»
Υψηλάντης: «Θέλουμε τον κόσμο δίπλα μας»
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
47 λεπτά πριν
Υψηλάντης: «Θέλουμε τον κόσμο δίπλα μας»
Σχολικό λεωφορείο κατέληξε μέσα σε πισίνα (vid)
Σχολικό λεωφορείο κατέληξε μέσα σε πισίνα (vid)
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
48 λεπτά πριν
Σχολικό λεωφορείο κατέληξε μέσα σε πισίνα (vid)
Φώτο- ντοκουμέντο: Μόνο έτσι θα βγει από την 11άδα της Εθνικής ο Τζιόλης! (pics)
Φώτο- ντοκουμέντο: Μόνο έτσι θα βγει από την 11άδα της Εθνικής ο Τζιόλης! (pics)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
54 λεπτά πριν
Φώτο- ντοκουμέντο: Μόνο έτσι θα βγει από την 11άδα της Εθνικής ο Τζιόλης! (pics)
Απίστευτη εξομολόγηση του Κοσιελνί: «Ήθελα να χάνει η Γαλλία στο Μουντιάλ»
Απίστευτη εξομολόγηση του Κοσιελνί: «Ήθελα να χάνει η Γαλλία στο Μουντιάλ»
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
57 λεπτά πριν
Απίστευτη εξομολόγηση του Κοσιελνί: «Ήθελα να χάνει η Γαλλία στο Μουντιάλ»
To promo video της Μπάγερν Μονάχου ενόψει Παναθηναϊκού
To promo video της Μπάγερν Μονάχου ενόψει Παναθηναϊκού
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
57 λεπτά πριν
To promo video της Μπάγερν Μονάχου ενόψει Παναθηναϊκού
Μια ωραία ατμόσφαιρα: Ανταλλαγή κασκόλ και συνθημάτων στο Κόρινθος - Αιολικός (vid)
Μια ωραία ατμόσφαιρα: Ανταλλαγή κασκόλ και συνθημάτων στο Κόρινθος - Αιολικός (vid)
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
58 λεπτά πριν
Μια ωραία ατμόσφαιρα: Ανταλλαγή κασκόλ και συνθημάτων στο Κόρινθος - Αιολικός (vid)
Γκουαρδιόλα: «Δεν είμαστε φαβορί για το Τσάμπιονς Λιγκ»
Γκουαρδιόλα: «Δεν είμαστε φαβορί για το Τσάμπιονς Λιγκ»
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
58 λεπτά πριν
Γκουαρδιόλα: «Δεν είμαστε φαβορί για το Τσάμπιονς Λιγκ»
Πυροβόλησαν 13χρονο βοσκό στην Ξάνθη
Πυροβόλησαν 13χρονο βοσκό στην Ξάνθη
ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Πυροβόλησαν 13χρονο βοσκό στην Ξάνθη
Καπέλο: «Ο Γκατούζο είναι ο σωστός προπονητής για τη Μίλαν»
Καπέλο: «Ο Γκατούζο είναι ο σωστός προπονητής για τη Μίλαν»
SERIE A
1 ώρα πριν
Καπέλο: «Ο Γκατούζο είναι ο σωστός προπονητής για τη Μίλαν»
Η αναχώρηση του Παναθηναϊκού για το Μόναχο
Η αναχώρηση του Παναθηναϊκού για το Μόναχο
EUROLEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Η αναχώρηση του Παναθηναϊκού για το Μόναχο
ΟΦΗ: Ηλεκτρονικά η διάθεση των εισιτηρίων με Ολυμπιακό
ΟΦΗ: Ηλεκτρονικά η διάθεση των εισιτηρίων με Ολυμπιακό
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
ΟΦΗ: Ηλεκτρονικά η διάθεση των εισιτηρίων με Ολυμπιακό
Οι κορυφαίες «σταυρωτές» της pre season (vid)
Οι κορυφαίες «σταυρωτές» της pre season (vid)
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
Οι κορυφαίες «σταυρωτές» της pre season (vid)
Βόννη σε ΠΑΟΚ: «Τιμή μας…» (pic)
Βόννη σε ΠΑΟΚ: «Τιμή μας…» (pic)
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Βόννη σε ΠΑΟΚ: «Τιμή μας…» (pic)
«Έφυγε» από τη ζωή ο Σερένα, «χρυσός» σκόρερ της Ρεάλ το 1966
«Έφυγε» από τη ζωή ο Σερένα, «χρυσός» σκόρερ της Ρεάλ το 1966
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
«Έφυγε» από τη ζωή ο Σερένα, «χρυσός» σκόρερ της Ρεάλ το 1966
Το backstage με τους συνεργάτες του Λουτσέσκου (vid)
Το backstage με τους συνεργάτες του Λουτσέσκου (vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Το backstage με τους συνεργάτες του Λουτσέσκου (vid)
Ταινία – πρόκληση από τα Σκόπια – Εσταυρωμένος πάνω στον χάρτη της Ελλάδας (vid)
Ταινία – πρόκληση από τα Σκόπια – Εσταυρωμένος πάνω στον χάρτη της Ελλάδας (vid)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Ταινία – πρόκληση από τα Σκόπια – Εσταυρωμένος πάνω στον χάρτη της Ελλάδας (vid)
ΑΕΚ: Στο κανονικό πρόγραμμα ο Πόνσε, ατομικό για τρεις
ΑΕΚ: Στο κανονικό πρόγραμμα ο Πόνσε, ατομικό για τρεις
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
ΑΕΚ: Στο κανονικό πρόγραμμα ο Πόνσε, ατομικό για τρεις
Τελευταία νέα
Close
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’
Tags:

Βόννη σε ΠΑΟΚ: «Τιμή μας…» (pic)

15 Οκτωβρίου 2018, 13:38
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Βόννη σε ΠΑΟΚ: «Τιμή μας…» (pic)

Η αναμέτρηση του ΠΑΟΚ με την Βόννη στο πλαίσιο της 2ης αγωνιστικής της κανονικής περιόδου του Basketball Champions League έχει ιστορική σημασία μιας και είναι η 400η ευρωπαική στην ιστορία του "Δικεφάλου του Βορρά". Και η Βόννη δηλώνει υπερήφανη που λαμβάνει μέρος σε ένα ιστορικό παιχνίδι.

Η γερμανική ομάδα μέσω του λογαριασμού που διατηρεί στο instagram, σχολίασε το σχετικό θέμα που ανάρτησε η ΚΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ για την 400η αναμέτρηση στην ιστορία της ομάδας, δηλώνοντας ότι είναι τιμή της που θα λάβει μέρος σε ένα ιστορικό παιχνίδι. 

Η σχετική δημοσίευση:

© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Βόννη σε ΠΑΟΚ: «Τιμή μας…» (pic)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’